app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

1000 MIGLIA 2024: LIST OF ACCEPTED CARS PUBLISHED

3 Aprile 2024

BRESCIA, Italy, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With the completion of the work of the Selecting Commission, tasked with examining the applications received, the list of cars accepted for the 2024 edition of the 1000 Miglia is now officially made public. 33 nations will be represented, but Italy will still be the country with the largest number of competitors, and there will be 71 cars that took part in the historic 1000 Miglia race.

Line-ups like those of Alfa Romeos and Bugattis will be unparalleled, worthy of the Most Beautiful Race in the World. 50 Alfa Romeos, including a rare block of 6C 1750s and three 8Cs, 31 Porsches, 27 Jaguars, 25 Mercedes Benz, 21 Ferraris and 17 Bugattis will start from Brescia on 11 June and return on Saturday 15, after covering the more than 2000 km of the route, which will have its usual half-way point in Rome on the evening of Thursday 13.

Contending for victory with Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli in search of their fourth consecutive title, the fifth for Vesco who also triumphed in 2020 alongside his father Roberto, the Argentinean pair Juan Tonconogy and Barbara Ruffini, the last foreign crew on the race’s roll of honour with their 2018 victory, will return to the Viale Venezia platform. Belometti-Ricca, Fontanella-Covelli, Sisti-Gualandi and Turelli-Turelli lead the group of podium candidates.

The five-leg format has been confirmed, and the race will repeat the anti-clockwise direction as in 2021. Turin, Viareggio, Rome and Bologna will be the leg finishes before returning to Brescia. Also this year, the historic cars of the Red Arrow will be preceded by the 1000 Miglia Green and the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia. Also returning will be the 1000 Miglia Experience, the event reserved for modern supercars and hyper-cars, now in its third year.

The cars accepted for the 1000 Miglia 2024, as a guarantee of excellence and authenticity, are all registered in accordance with the regulations of the Registro 1000 Miglia. The list is available on the official website 1000miglia.it.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378704/1000_Miglia_race.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378703/Mille_Miglia_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/1000-miglia-2024-list-of-accepted-cars-published-302107301.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

1000 MIGLIA 2024: PUBBLICATA LA LISTA DELLE VETTURE ACCETTATE

03 Aprile 2024
BRESCIA, Italia, 3 aprile 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Con la conclusione del lavoro della Commissione Se…

La live music di aprile all’Hard Rock Cafe Roma

03 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – Roma, 3 aprile 2024 – Continua anche ad aprile l’appuntamento con la live music all…

Tennis – Sinner vuole un 2024 da sogno tra Grande Slam e ranking ATP: l’azzurro, che chiude l’anno da numero 1, è dato a 2,50 su Sisal.it

03 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – Roma, 03 aprile 2024 – Jannik Sinner vuole regalarsi un 2024 da sogno. Dopo una pri…
03 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – Tennis – Sinner vuole un 2024 da sogno tra Grande Slam e ranking ATP: l’azzurro, ch…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI