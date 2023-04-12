app-menu Social mobile

133rd Canton Fair Promotion Activities Received Wide Attention from Nordic Business Communities

Aprile 12, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xu Bing, Vice Secretary General of Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, lately led a delegation to Denmark, Iceland and Sweden for the promotion of China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair” or “the Fair”), to showcase the new image of the 133rd Canton Fair and attract more Nordic companies to attend the Fair, receiving wide attention from the business communities in these countries.

Northern European countries and China enjoy strong complementarities in industries and huge space for cooperation. Based on the unique characteristics of the local market, the delegation conducted an array of promotional activities, such as:

The working group conveyed the latest Canton Fair information and potential business opportunities to the Nordic business community, including the use of venue expansion, the increased exhibition area, and new exhibition sections and topics. International trade companies, exporters and importers of these 3 countries have shown strong interest to the Canton Fair. Meanwhile, the group learned firsthand opinions and suggestions from local partners on Canton Fair services through face-to-face, in-depth conversations.

In the future, China Foreign Trade Centre will maintain close contact with industrial and commercial organizations in the world, improve customer service, facilitate more enterprises to share the benefits of Made in China and Chinese market, and contribute to the economic and trade exchanges between China and other countries.

For latest news regarding the upcoming 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2052583/image_5003628_47284409.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/133rd-canton-fair-promotion-activities-received-wide-attention-from-nordic-business-communities-301795690.html

