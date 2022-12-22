app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

180 Full Scholarships for the Next Generation of STEM Leaders and Changemakers

Dicembre 22, 2022

– NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Applications are now open for the AFS Global STEM Academies, a full scholarship program for teens with a keen interest in sustainability and a desire to collaborate on solving some of today’s biggest global challenges. Global STEM scholars enrich their sustainability knowledge and STEM skills through an interactive, hands-on curriculum, while developing critical global competencies, including problem-solving, analytical skills, intercultural understanding, and social innovation.

The scholarships are sponsored by bp, a global integrated energy company, and the programs are designed to equip the next generation of STEM leaders and changemakers with access to the education, skills, and knowledge needed to help the world transition to a more sustainable future.

Students ages 15-17.5, from more than 18 countries worldwide, are welcome to apply.Applications are due January 8, 2023. Learn more: afs.org/global-stem/academies.

The Academies are full-scholarship, 16-week study abroad programs for students interested in STEM and sustainability. All scholars begin with a 12-week virtual curriculum (online) in sustainability and social innovation, co-developed by AFS and the University of Pennsylvania. Then, scholars travel for four weeks to one of the six Academy destinations: Brazil, China, Egypt, India, the USA, or Europe (Germany, Belgium, Netherlands).

Upon successful completion, scholars earn the Advanced Certificate on Global Competence for Social Impact, awarded by AFS and the University of Pennsylvania Center for Social Impact Strategy, and join the AFS global alumni community.

The AFS Global STEM Academies provide a unique way for students to:

The program is part of the broader AFS Global STEM Changemakers Initiative, a five-year plan which aims to provide 5,000 diverse young people and educators with immersive learning experiences through STEM, global competence, and sustainability-focused intercultural exchange programs worldwide.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972379/AFS_Global_Stem_Change_Makers_12_2022_image.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809272/AFS_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/180-full-scholarships-for-the-next-generation-of-stem-leaders-and-changemakers-301708448.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Nella contea di Xinning è stata inaugurata la prima conferenza di sviluppo del turismo di Shaoyang

– “La bellezza di Shaoyang, il romantico Langshan” SHAOYANG, Cina, 1 dicembre 2022 /PRNewswire/ …

POKERSTARS ANNOUNCE FULL EPT 2023 CALENDAR WITH EXCITING NEW STOPS ON THE TOUR

– The highly anticipated 2023 calendar includes a new stop in Paris, a visit to sunny Cyprus and…

Spazi fluidi grazie ad aperture che giocano con la luce. Come i portoncini Infinity della linea Tenvis di Oknoplast.

– MILANO, 5 dicembre 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Spazi delimitati, ma interconnessi. La percezione dell…

Meeting of Global Alliance of Leaders in Paris

– NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On November 29, 2022, meeting of Global A…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl