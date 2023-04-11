app-menu Social mobile

2000 Int’l Buyers from 35 Countries and Regions Attend 3rd CICPE in Hainan FTP

Aprile 11, 2023

– HAIKOU, China, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC):

The 3rd China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE, or Hainan Expo) kicked off on April 10 in Haikou City, the capital of China’s southernmost province, Hainan.

The 3rd CICPE, which ends on April 15, is playing host to 3,300 boutique consumer brands from 65 countries and regions from around the globe.

The guest of honor country, Italy, has brought 147 brands to this year’s Expo. The Italy Pavilion, which occupies 1800m² of floor space (roughly twice that of last year), is exhibiting products from Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ducati, Panerai, and other top Italian brands.

One of the key events at this year’s Expo, a grand product launch, will be held over two days on the 12th and 13th. 118 products and series from 28 renowned Chinese and international brands, including L’Oréal, Kärcher, Carpigiani, Diageo, the Platinum Guild International, Huawei, and Dell, will make their debut, covering fashion, fragrances, jewelry, alcohol, high-end foods, electronics and biotech. Also included are lifestyle, art toys, traditional craft products, and bronze sculptures from China’s Old Summer Palace (or “Yuanmingyuan” in Chinese), a first for the CICPE.

According to the organizing committee of the Expo, 2000 international buyers from 35 countries and regions, including France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand, are at the Expo and are out in force seeking the best deals.

The CICPE, which enters its 3rd year this year, is China’s first national-level international exhibition focused on premium consumer products and Asia’s largest such exhibition.

Having been held in Hainan for two consecutive years, the Expo not only provides a trading platform for premium consumer products around the world, but also acts as a critical component of Hainan’s construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics.

The past two years witnessed a number of enterprises from participating countries setting up stores, factories, and even headquarters in Hainan to capitalize on the policy advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port. Statistics show that brand names and leading companies from 52 countries, such as LVMH (France) and Richemont (Switzerland) have already established a presence in Hainan.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050665/Aerial_view_Hainan_International_Convention_Exhibition_Center_venue_3rd_China.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050666/The_pavilion_Italy_guest_country_honor_year_s_CICPE_showcases_147.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2000-intl-buyers-from-35-countries-and-regions-attend-3rd-cicpe-in-hainan-ftp-301793419.html

