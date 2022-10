2,000+ Patients’ Worth of New MolecuLight Data to be Presented at the SAWC Fall 2022 Conference

Ottobre 13, 2022

Unprecedented Body of New Clinical Evidence using the MolecuLight Wound Imaging Platform Demonstrates Improved Clinical Decision-Making and Patient Outcomes

TORONTO and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of elevated bacterial loads in wounds, announces that over 2,000 patients’ worth of new MolecuLight data will be presented at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2022. The data will be presented through a combination of seven clinical posters and three clinical talks and workshops. The international conference is being hosted from October 13 – 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is one of the largest multidisciplinary meetings of wound care professionals in the world.

“We are thrilled to have our customers share over 2,000 patients’ worth of results derived using the MolecuLight imaging platform this week at SAWC Fall”, says Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. “This volume of clinical evidence is unprecedented for a wound imaging device and illustrates the significant utility that the MolecuLight i:X and DX devices are delivering across the full range of care settings. I am especially proud of the staggering improvement in clinical results in vulnerable patient populations when clinicians used the MolecuLight devices. This includes the elderly and disabled population in the long-term care and skilled nursing facility settings as well as studies using MolecuLight in patient populations with a range of skin pigmentations.”

“My organization serves the long-term-care and skilled nursing wound care sector in multiple states. The MolecuLight procedure is standard of care for our wound care professionals because of the unmatched insights it provides to our decision-making”, says Martha R Kelso, CEO of Wound Care Plus, LLC. “I will present our real-world evidence and documented outcomes using MolecuLight at SAWC including improvements in wound healing rates and reduction in antibiotic usage. In addition, there was a marked reduction of patients with severe infection-related complications (cellulitis, sepsis, osteomyelitis, or any wound-associated hospitalization) notably, without increasing systemic antibiotic usage. The improvements in outcomes to this vulnerable population by using this imaging device is most impressive and are much needed.”

A submission on MolecuLight titled Closing the gap on racial disparities in diagnosis of chronic wound infections: the concerning trend involving skin pigmentation and a role for fluorescence imaging, by Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD MBA CWSP, Medical Director at Comprehensive Wound Care Services and Capital Aesthetic & Laser Center, Washington DC, was selected as one of the top 4 scoring abstracts. This is the fifth consecutive year of SAWC meetings in which an abstract on improving clinical decision-making and patient outcomes achieved through the use of MolecuLight’s bacterial-detection technology has received this honour. “There is a known disparity in wound outcomes and amputation rates between low and high skin pigmentation patients. Fluorescence imaging using MolecuLight allowed clinicians to identify more at-risk or clinically infected wounds across all skin tones compared to standard clinical assessment”, says Dr. Johnson. “This benefit was most pronounced for patients with the highest skin pigmentation, where the sensitivity to detect bacterial loads using standard-of-care clinical signs and symptoms alone was only 3%; this increased by 12-fold when using MolecuLight. These results are impressive and bode well for this modality’s ability to raise the bar for diagnostic imaging across racially diverse patient populations. This aids our efforts to acknowledge and reduce disparities impacting health outcomes.”

The clinical presentation and posters featuring the MolecuLight i:X and DX from SAWC Fall 2022 are as follows:

In addition to the clinical posters and presentations at SAWC Fall 2022, the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ imaging devices will be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight booth #434 in the Octavius Ballroom (Level 3) at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV.

The MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are FDA cleared and CE and Health Canada Approved. With unmatched clinical evidence including over 60 peer-reviewed publications and 1,500 patients, they are used by leading wound care facilities globally.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight’s suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform “fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load” and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other global markets with relevant unmet needs in food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

