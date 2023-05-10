app-menu Social mobile

2023 Appian Innovation Awards Highlight Business Impact of Data Fabric for Process Automation

Maggio 10, 2023

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the winners of the 2023 Appian Innovation Awards. This year’s winners demonstrate the business impact of delivering end-to-end process automation with a Data Fabric on the Appian Platform. Finalists and winners were selected by a judging panel including Appian Chief Customer Officer Pavel Zamudio; Neil Ward-Dutton, VP AI, Automation & Analytics Europe at IDC; and George Kaczmarskyj, Principal at Ernst and Young.

The Innovation Award recognizes an individual or team whose use of Appian is disrupting their market, serving as a catalyst for a new standard in how work is done.

North America Winners

Europe and the Middle East Winners

Asia-Pacific Winners

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

