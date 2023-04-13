2023 China Brand Festival Women’s Forum Successfully Held

Aprile 13, 2023

Zhengzhou City Brand Slogan Released

BEIJING, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 16th China Brand Festival Women’s Forum, themed “Bloom Your Beauty”, was hosted by TopBrand Union and sponsored by the Zhengzhou Municipal Government at the Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center from April 7th to 9th, 2023. Over 2,000 entrepreneurs, experts, and political leaders from across the country gathered in Zhengzhou for the event. Thousands of people swarmed into the conference center and the event has received rave reviews.

Brand building has become a key solution for Chinese entrepreneurs to better cope with risks and challenges. In recent years, the influence of women entrepreneurs has risen unprecedentedly in China, with many excellent female role models emerging across various industries.

GU Xiulian, former vice chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) and director of the China Committee for the Care of the Next Generation, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. She pointed out that China Brand Festival Women’s Forum has made great contributions to promoting brand building in China as a two-way communication platform for brand women and female brands. It has also created a broad platform for excellent women to network and showcase themselves. Women shall seize the opportunity of the rise of “Her Power”, and further expand the width and depth of the concept of “Her Power” thanks to the China Brand Festival Women’s Forum. Women shall be committed to promoting brands with high quality, and contribute women’s strengths to the building of powerful brands.

HE Xiong, deputy secretary of Zhengzhou Municipal Committee and mayor of the City Zhengzhou, said in his speech that gathering outstanding women representatives from all walks of life to Zhengzhou is a solid step towards high-quality development and an effective measure to gather “Her Energy” and showcase “Her Style”. He sincerely invited everyone to “take a walk in the province of Henan to understand China better” and to “take a walk in the city of Zhengzhou to understand ancient China better “. He also hoped to show the diligent and dedicated female style with the event. Vice Mayor MA Zhifeng promoted the city of Henan by inviting guests to get to know more about Zhengzhou and invest in it.

On behalf of TopBrand Union, WANG Yong, chairman of the company and founder and secretary general of the China Brand Festival, officially released the city brand slogan “Come to Zhengzhou if You Have Kung Fu”. This slogan includes four connotations: the world-renowned “Shaolin Kung Fu”, the “Soft Kung Fu” for citizens, the “Real Kung Fu” for entrepreneurship, and the “Slow Kung Fu” for leisure and relaxation.

At this year’s Women’s Forum, the “2023 China Top 10 Brand Women” was officially unveiled. XU Xiao, chairman of Kaifeng City Stacked City Construction and Development Co., Ltd, DU Lan, senior vice president of KDDI, DAI Kangwei, general manager of Beiqi New Energy, XUE Rong, party secretary and president of Zhengzhou Yuanfang Group, were awarded as “2023 China’s Top 10 Brand Women”. At the same time, the China Brand Women’s Club was launched and established.

In addition, DONG Mingzhu, Chairman and President of Gree Electric, LIU Yang, an astronaut, and ZHANG Guimei, Principal of Lijiang Huaping Girls’ Senior High School, were listed in the top three of “Top 500 Chinese Brand Women 2023”. Taobao, Douyin, Chow Tai Fook, Jingdong, and Meituan are the top five of the “Top 50 Brands Preferred by Women 2023”.

As one of the most influential brand activities introduced to Zhengzhou this year, the forum gathered multiple participants of “Her Economy”. SUN Qixiang, LIU Nanning, ZHANG Qi and 223 other honored guests, covering well-known women entrepreneurs, brand women, women economists, academicians, experts and scholars, investors, influencers, took the stage to share their insights, showcased the charm of contemporary brand women, helped Zhengzhou polish the city’s business card, and promoted the economic recovery and development after the epidemic. In addition to that, 16 parallel forums and 2,000 square meters of exhibitions were successfully held.

Media contact:Zhu Yingzhuying@brandcn.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053340/Opening_Ceremony_2023_China_Brand_Festival_Women_s_Forum.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053341/WANG_Yong_Chairman_TopBrand_Union_initiator_China_Brand_Festival_releases.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-china-brand-festival-womens-forum-successfully-held-301796553.html