app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo confirmed 93 enterprises to participate in the exhibition including Huawei and Alibaba

Marzo 20, 2023

GUIYANG, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On March 17, it is learned from the exhibition group of 2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo Executive Committee that so far 93 enterprises including China Electronics Corporation, Huawei and Alibaba have confirmed to participate in the Expo, which will be held from May 26th to 28th this year.

The Expo exhibition group general contact Luo Geng introduced that this year the Expo will set up six offline theme exhibition halls, including international pavilion, east number west calculation pavilion, digital industry pavilion, industry digital pavilion, innovation scene pavilion and digital life pavilion. The Expo plans to attract 320 enterprises to exhibition, focusing on new technologies, new products, new plans, new applications of big data field, and the exhibition area covers 60,000 square meters. The Expo exhibition group has issued invitations to big data industry-related enterprises to participate. Now, 93 enterprises have been confirmed to participate in the exhibition, including 12 international enterprises and 81 domestic enterprises.

The Expo will roll out professional customized exhibition routes. Focusing on the needs of enterprises and the hot areas of the industry, the professional customized exhibition routes will be designed such as “east number and west calculation”, data element circulation, intelligent manufacturing, data security, smart city and cloud services and so on.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bigdata-expo.cn/

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=439105

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036196/Big_Data_Expo_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-china-international-big-data-industry-expo-confirmed-93-enterprises-to-participate-in-the-exhibition-including-huawei-and-alibaba-301776143.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Mila and UNESCO join forces to emphasize the urgent need for better artificial intelligence governance

MONTREAL, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute and the …

Aramco and DHL Supply Chain announce new end-to-end Procurement and Logistics Hub joint venture

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrat…

Waterfall Security Announces New WF-600 Unidirectional Security Gateway

The most powerful network security has never been simpler. ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, March 20, 2023 /…

BNP Paribas and Clearwater Analytics Announce Strategic Partnership for Investment Accounting Solutions

New Collaboration Offers Best-of-Breed Investment Accounting Solutions Integrated with Custodian …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl