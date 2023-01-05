app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

2023 has just begun, and at Goose we’re setting sights on innovation

Gennaio 5, 2023

– LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In January, Goose will participate in one of the most influential tech events in the world: CES.

The company is excited to connect with its community and open new markets to share its powerful one-stop SaaS platform dedicated to facilitating entertainment access around the World.

This year Goose is heavily betting on its revolutionary technology, bringing to the table an all-in-one solution for businesses to build and operate their streaming services and helping them monetize their LiveTV and Video on Demand content as easily as it comes.

That´s why, Goose started the year by launching Goose Ultra Security Video SaaS, guaranteeing customers worldwide a completely secure experience and data safeguard, and at the same time maintaining its purpose of always being at the vanguard of quality and development.

Goose’s main selling points are clients do not need technical knowledge, a big software engineering team, or a huge Capex investment to be able to launch a top-notch OTT service. Clients only need to connect their content, and they are ready to launch.

CES is not the only stop for Goose, which has already confirmed its presence on AndinaLink, Nab Show, CABSAT, and IBC. So make sure to visit them and keep an eye on what’s next to come, as Goose looks to the future with more innovation.

 

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYjVOR1Z0ikPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977310/Goose_PR_CES.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-has-just-begun-and-at-goose-were-setting-sights-on-innovation-301713797.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Kaspersky: una nuova campagna di spam su Twitter ruba le criptovalute degli utenti

(Milano, 5 gennaio 2023) – Milano, 5 gennaio 2023 – I ricercatori di Kaspersky hanno scoperto una…

CCTV+: China Media Group president extends New Year greetings to global audiences

– BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Media Group (CMG) President Shen Haixiong has exte…

XCMG Machinery Reports Strong Operations and Industry Dominance for 2022

– XCMG Machinery Advances Operation Target, Industry Development and Management Synergy in Full …

CGTN: CMG president sends New Year greetings to overseas audiences

– BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), sen…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl