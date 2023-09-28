“2023 JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE” to Be Held on October 13-15, 2023, in Utsunomiya, Celebrating Its 30th Edition: Online Broadcasting Available

Settembre 28, 2023

– Total of 114 Riders from 19 Teams, Including UCI WorldTeam and Other Prestigious Foreign Teams, Competing in Race –

The Japan Cup Cycle Road Race Organizing Committee announced that the race, dubbed “SUBARU LEVORG presents 2023 JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE,” will be held over three days from Friday, October 13, to Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Utsunomiya city, the sanctuary of Japanese road racing. The race is the highest-ranked one-day road race in Asia and the only Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) ProSeries event in Japan. As the 30th-edition event approaches, star riders from around the world will gather in Utsunomiya in October. The anticipation for the Japan Cup continues to grow; online broadcasting will be available.

About race/participants

From the UCI WorldTeams, the world’s top category, 7 teams will participate: EF Education-EasyPost(USA), Bahrain Victorious(BRN), Cofidis(FRA), Intermarche-Circus-Wanty(BEL), Lidl-Trek(USA), Soudal Quick-Step(BEL), and Team Jayco AlUla(AUS). In particular, the participation of Julian Alaphilippe(FRA) from Soudal Quick-Step, who has won the World Championship twice and is making his debut, will be in the spotlight. The audience can also expect the participation of Bauke Mollema(NED) from Lidl-Trek, who won the Japan Cup in 2015 and 2019, Giulio Ciccone(ITA) from Lidl-Trek, a climber who has won the “King Of Mountain” in the 2023 Tour de France, and Japan’s ace, Yukiya Arashiro(JPN) from Bahrain Victorious.

From the second division of the UCI ProTeams, Israel – Premier Tech(ISR), Lotto Dstny(BEL), and Team Novo Nordisk(USA) will participate. The participation of Chris Froome(GBR) from Israel – Premier Tech, a four-time Tour de France winner and conqueror of all three Grand Tours, has also been confirmed.

Broadcast details:Japan Cup Criterium (Live): 15:40-, Saturday, October 14, 2023 (JST)Japan Cup Cycle Road Race (Live): 10:00-, Sunday, October 15, 2023 (JST)

