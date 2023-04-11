app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

2023 Qingdao Film and TV Week closed successfully in Qingdao West Coast New Area

Aprile 11, 2023

– QINGDAO, China, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On April 9, the closing ceremony of the 2023 Qingdao Film and TV Week & the exhibition of the “Golden Seagull” film and TV honorary works were held in Qingdao West Coast New Area. At the event site, the results of the 2023 Qingdao Film and TV Week were released, and the “Golden Seagull” film and TV honorary works were recommended and displayed. All honors were released simultaneously.

As a grand event in the Qingdao film and TV industry, this session of Qingdao Film and TV is really fruitful with many highlights. Focusing on the four dimensions of technology, popularization, internationalization, and branding, and the theme of “New Technologies, New Vision, and New Film Capital”, 19 activities were successfully held in five major units: “Filming the Future with Science”, “Film Capital of the World”, “Golden Key Startup Ventures Plan”, “Sea Level Young Filmmaker Program”, and “Golden Seagull”.

More than 800 industry guests and over 500 film and TV industry giants gathered at the event; 11 key film and TV projects were signed and settled; the policy subsidies of 23.131 million yuan were cashed out; The “Qilu Hi Shooting” TV drama shooting and production online service project was officially launched;  Qingdao Haifa Culture (Group) Co., Ltd., China Mobile Migu Company Gugu Studio, and Qingdao Film Academy reached a tripartite cooperation among the college and the enterprises in terms of industry, academia, and research. Shandong Province 5G High-tech Video Innovation and Entrepreneurship Community signed a contract, with 18 enterprises settling in. All these deepened industrial cooperation and policy support.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050289/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-qingdao-film-and-tv-week-closed-successfully-in-qingdao-west-coast-new-area-301793016.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Etichette termoadesive per tessuti delicati: come applicarle sui vestiti dei bambini senza rovinarli

(Milano, 11 aprile 2023) – Milano, 11 aprile 2023 – I vestiti dei bambini sono spesso sottoposti …

Etichette termoadesive per tessuti delicati: come applicarle sui vestiti dei bambini senza rovinarli

(Milano, 10 aprile 2023) – Milano, 10 aprile 2023 – I vestiti dei bambini sono spesso sottoposti …

Kavalan Wins at Icons of Whisky, WWA 2023

– TAIPEI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kavalan has clinched the global award “Bartender of the…

Huasun Sign a Framework Agreement of Supplying 1.5 GW Ultra-High-Efficient HJT Modules With INERCOM

– XUANCHENG, China, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On April 10th, Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd (…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl