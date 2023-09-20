2023 World Great Rivers Civilization Forum: Exploring Future Development with Strong Cultural Ties

Settembre 20, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 World Great Rivers Civilizations Forum (the “Forum”) was successfully held from September 16 to 18 in Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province and one of the eight Great Ancient Chinese Capitals sited along the Yellow River. More than 300 scholars and experts worldwide joined the event, titled “Mutual Learning Among Civilizations – Jointly Building a Shared Future.”

The Forum has presented the achievements in ecological restoration and cultural development of China’s Yellow River strategies and initiatives, focusing on the sustainable development of Chinese civilization and global cultural exchanges. The Yellow River flows across eight cities in Henan. Zhengzhou, a city in the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River, is also the birthplace of China’s oldest agricultural civilization.

The four main sessions of The Diversity and Mutual Learning of World Great Rivers Civilization, The Inheritance and Promotion of Chinese Civilization and Yellow River Culture, Songshan Forum, Dialogue between Chinese and Other World Civilizations 2023, andSymposium on Ecological Conservation and High-Quality Development of the Yellow River Basin converged both archaeological achievements and academic exchanges to promote the profound Yellow Culture, expand the influence of Chinese culture, and strengthen the mutual learnings of world civilizations. The Forum has published the “Zhengzhou Manifesto,” calling to respect the characteristics of each river civilization around the world, take measures to preserve the cultural heritage of river basins, and promote the development of modern civilizations by engaging the modern values of ancient civilizations:

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214749/The_2023_World_Great_Rivers_Civilization_Forum_held_Zhengzhou_September.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-world-great-rivers-civilization-forum-exploring-future-development-with-strong-cultural-ties-301933230.html