2024 Desafío China by La Vuelta – Beijing Changping Concludes Successfully

27 Maggio 2024

BEIJING, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 26, 2024, the much-anticipated 2024 Desafío China by La Vuelta – Beijing Changping concluded successfully in the picturesque district of Changping, Beijing. The event, which ran from the May 24th to the 26th, attracted nearly 2,600 elite cyclists and cycling enthusiasts from 28 countries and regions across the world, who enjoyed the endless pleasure of riding amidst the beautiful green mountains and waters. This event allowed participants to deeply experience the unique natural scenery and cultural heritage of Changping District. Additionally, it fostered multidimensional exchanges and developments through sports and cultural activities, adding new depth to Changping’s strategy of becoming a “cycling-friendly district”.

The 2024 Desafío China by La Vuelta – Beijing Changping continued with the theme of “Cycling and Encounters,” further exploring the various connections between people, bikes, and life. It consistently promotes a high-quality cycling environment and a new green, low-carbon trend, successfully becoming one of the C-level international events held in China.

The three-day event included four categories: Criterium, Team Time Trial, Family Fun Ride, and Road Race, meeting the diverse needs of different cycling enthusiasts for exploring various types of roads. The Road Race on May 26 covered 95.5 kilometers, with a total elevation gain of 730 meters. The course was of intermediate difficulty, balancing both challenge and enjoyment.

This event also attracted the participation of five legendary cyclists: Lisa Brennauer, Nicholas Roche, Fabio Aru, Anna van der Breggen, and Oscar Freire. They appeared at the signing event, interacting closely with enthusiastic fans, sharing their cycling experiences and insights, and participating in the featured activities on site.

In addition to the exciting races, the central area hosted a unique cycling carnival, offering a summer celebration of music, food, and art to cycling enthusiasts and citizens alike.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422295/image_5027920_11222154.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422296/image_5027920_11222248.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422297/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-desafio-china-by-la-vuelta—beijing-changping-concludes-successfully-302155896.html

