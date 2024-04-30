2024 HONGQI Global Media Communication Conference: HONGQI Forges Futures, Dreaming Of Success

30 Aprile 2024

– BEIJING, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On April 25, 2024 HONGQI Global Media Communication Conference was hosted at the China World Hotel, a pivotal event aimed at unveiling the brand’s culture and global development strategy. Attended by representatives from over a dozen esteemed media outlets, including those from Europe and the Middle East, the conference marked a significant step in HONGQI’s mission to enhance its influence and competitiveness in overseas markets.

In the Q&A session, many journalists from various regions expressed their anticipation and interest in HONGQI’s overseas market development. A spokesperson for HONGQI stated that one of the advantages of its current industry architecture is the rapid expansion overseas. A comprehensive product lineup can provide consumers with more and better choices, such as the upcoming EH7. Meanwhile, HONGQI will continue to focus on expanding overseas and strengthening brand promotion. For instance, new HONGQI vehicles will be showcased at Mondial de l’Auto.

In the conference, representatives from the Cross Border Ecology Alliance of HONGQI were invited to attend. HONGQI has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Ekornes & IMG Comfort. At the signing ceremony, Ms. Wu Nani, the General Manager of IMG Comfort (China Region), and Mr. Wang Lingyu, the President of HONGQI Overseas, were both in attendance. Through joint product branding and customization, exclusive user benefits creation, and integrated online and offline marketing, the two parties aim to establish a communication bridge between Chinese and Norwegian ethnic brands. They will explore the future of “Automotive life” globally, ultimately benefiting consumers worldwide.

In addition, Shashi Menon, the CEO of Nervora & Vogue Arabia, and Mr. Zhang Cheng, the Regional Manager Middle East of HONGQI, jointly signed a “MOU” agreement. This signing ceremony represents the mutual choice of the companies and the establishment of a comprehensive partnership. Through the partnership, the companies will leverage their respective brand influence and channels for domestic and international promotion to extend the positioning and footprint of HONGQI within the Middle East and internationally.

The 2024 Global Media Communication Conference offered reporters a glimpse into HONGQI’s future vision and strategies. HONGQI proudly presented its latest innovations and developments to the media friends, showcasing the brand’s journey of success and accomplishments over the years. With a steadfast commitment to its founding principles and evolving with the times, HONGQI aims to become a renowned, eco-friendly, and technologically advanced global automotive brand cherished by consumers worldwide. Dedicated to delivering top-notch intelligent automotive solutions and services to customers across the globe.

