28 Marzo 2025

BEIJING, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Opening Ceremony and Global Technology Commercialization Eco-Partnership Conference of 2025 ZGC International Technology Trade Fair kicked off in Zhongguancun Exhibition and Transfer Center on the afternoon of March 27.

Themed “New Quality Productive Forces Empowered by Technology Trade,” the Opening Ceremony brought together esteemed scientists from round the world, including Nobel laureates and members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as well as distinguished guests from international organizations, universities, new-type research institutes, technology transfer agencies, and technology companies. The attendees discussed the opportunities and challenges under the new landscape of global technology transfer and together envisioned a new future of global technology integration.

The Opening Ceremony saw the signing of new cooperation agreements and release of new outcomes, demonstrating the vitality of the global technology trade ecosystem. It unveiled the List of 100 New Technologies and Products, the List of 100 Innovative International Technology Transaction Projects, and the Beijing Smart Service Platform for the Transformation of Scientific and Technological Achievements. Additionally, cooperation agreements on 11 groups of projects including technology trade and ecosystem cooperation were signed, covering the frontier fields of science and technology like healthcare, AI, and new materials.

The 2025 ZGC International Technology Trade Fair will feature over 20 matchmaking events according to the “1+10+X” framework in Beijing from March 27 to 31, serving as a great technology trade platform with the aim to “Buy Globally, Sell Globally.”

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2025-zgc-international-technology-trade-fair-opens-in-beijing-302413905.html