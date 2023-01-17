app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

24-7 Intouch Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to IntouchCX

Gennaio 17, 2023

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 24-7 Intouch, a global leader in contact center and technology solutions, announced today it is changing its corporate name to IntouchCX to better align with its accelerated growth, new solution offerings, and positioning as a market innovator.

The Company has also unveiled a new brand that reflects the company’s roots and equity while encompassing its new ambitions with a more modern and human-centric appeal. 

“We recognized there was a huge opportunity for us to rebrand ourselves to further showcase our commitment to innovating in an industry that really needs it,” said Greg Fettes, Founder and CEO of IntouchCX. “Being an innovation-led company has always been part of our foundation and culture, and it’s important to us because it demonstrates that we bring more to the table than operational excellence. It is not easy to differentiate yourself in this industry, and innovation is a way we have always set ourselves apart to deliver value that nobody else is able to deliver.”

IntouchCX’s bold new identity and positioning is anchored in its strategic pillars of having unparalleled understanding of their client partners ecosystems, commitment to building trusted, long-standing relationships centered on exceptional performance, innovation, and developing knowledgeable and empowered people.

“Our transformed brand evokes what our strategy and North Star are,” said Wilma Chan, EVP of Marketing at IntouchCX. “As we look to the future, our brand amplifies our position as a thought leader, by anticipating future customer experience needs in new ways and developing unique solutions that truly deliver.”

The Company continues to invest in global scale, employee engagement, and leadership with a differentiated approach that balances performance, people and technologies. IntouchCX creates elevated customer and employee journeys through cognitive research and experience design, and has successfully launched new solutions this year including well-being led Trust and Safety solutions, Mosaic Languages, and IntouchCX Disrupt – a bespoke customer experience solution designed specifically for hyper-growth companies.

IntouchCX currently operates globally in a work from anywhere model. The Company’s new branding is being rolled out across all its physical campuses in the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Colombia, Jamaica, Honduras, Greece, India, and the Philippines, including a newly launched website (intouchcx.com), and updated social media presence.

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solutions. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982572/24_7_Intouch_24_7_Intouch_Announces_Rebranding__Changes_Name_to.jpg 

Media Contact: Jaime Dzikowski, Vice President, Brand & Communications, IntouchCX, jdzikowski@intouchcx.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/24-7-intouch-announces-rebranding-changes-name-to-intouchcx-301721774.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

ReadyWise Announces Support for kids in Ukraine with Food Donations

– LONDON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ReadyWise, the leading manufacturer of Emergency Food Su…

Trackunit acquires German contractor services provider Flexcavo

Global IoT services provider Trackunit has started 2023 with a bang after it closed a deal in ear…

Sanofi Selects THREAD as Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Provider

Collaboration to Support Sanofi’s Commitment to Building Patient-Centric, Modern Clinical Researc…

Gender. Pro Vita Famiglia: allarme Spi su bloccanti pubertà sia da monito per Carriera Alias

(Roma, 17 gennaio 2023) – Roma, 17 gennaio 2023 – «Facciamo nostre le preoccupazioni espresse dal…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl