27 Human bones discovered in Gyeongju Wolseong, revealed to be human sacrifices

Giugno 21, 2022

GYEONGJU, South Korea, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — True meaning of human bones excavation, the sacrifice of grass roots hidden behind the history. On last 17th, the Curatorial Affairs Division of Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage released a report saying that the true meaning of an excavation site where human bones were discovered is that the result of excavation is a good example which revealed the role of grassroots, supporters hidden behind the history.

Last September in 2021, human bones of a petite female in her 20s, 135 centimeters tall, were excavated under the west castle wall of Wolseong, where royal palaces of Silla were located.

Besides, human bones of a man and a woman in their 50s, animal ribs, and an earthenware holding a liquid were also discovered together with the human bones of a female. There were no traces of graves, and the spot was so clean that it is hard to see them as death from an accident.

Meanwhile, according to the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage’s analysis of excavation materials in the past, it was confirmed that the distance is only about 10 meters between the human bones in 20s and 50s recently discovered, and those excavated between the 1980s and 1990s.

Therefore, it can be presumed that there was a special reason why a lot of people were buried all together. Examining through different aspects, the excavation team concluded that they were traces of ‘human sacrifices.’

The fact which the excavation team focused on is that excavated human bones were lying side by side at the bottom layer, which was established before building a high wall of the castle.

Hoping for the safety of people and the completion of a robust castle during the process of construction, humans became sacrifices.

The castle wall of Wolseong remains today after 1,500 years have passed, with these hidden efforts. When taking a closer look at Wolseong, thinking of the sacrifice of Silla people, it is possible to meet grass roots, the hidden supporters of Silla history.

Website: https://nrich.go.kr/english/index.do