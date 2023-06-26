app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

27 to 29 June, Paris – World Leaders & Scientists to Discuss: Basic Research Can Pioneer New Approaches to Global Challenges

Giugno 26, 2023

– Co-hosts: International Human Frontier Science Program Organization & French Ministry of Higher Education and Research

Under the High Patronage of Mr Emmanuel MACRONPresident of the French Republic

Live-stream begins 13h15 (CEST) 27 June 2023https://youtube.com/live/tRqXQSNh-YY?feature=shareProgram: https://www.hfsp.org/paris-summit-program

PARIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “Fundamental Life Science Meets Climate, Environment, and Sustainability,” invites world leaders and scientists to forge new partnerships and propose systems-level approaches to solve global challenges. The events contribute toward the U.N. International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development.

High-Level Summit, 27 June, at French Academy of Sciences:

International Scientific Symposium, 28 & 29 June, at Auditorium André and Liliane Bettencourt:

Press Contact:English speakers: Rachael Bishop, rbishop@hfsp.org, +33 (0)7 81 87 62 21.French speakers: Hélène Boulanger,h.boulanger@logos-france.fr, +33 (0) 66 88 79 31 67.

To attend in-person, register with press contacts.

See the HFSPO website for updates. Watch a video on the events. Partners: the French National Research Agency, the French Academy of Sciences, National Center for Scientific Research, the Institut Pasteur, the International Science Council, the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, and UNESCO.

The Human Frontier Science Program was established in 1989 to advance international research and training at the frontier of life sciences. Its objectives are to promote intercontinental collaboration and training in cutting-edge interdisciplinary research focused on the life sciences. HFSP receives financial support from the governments or research councils of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, as well as the European Commission. With its collaborative research grants and postdoctoral fellowships, the program has awarded more than 4,500 fellowships involving more than 7,500 scientists from around the world. Since the start of the program, 28 HFSP laureates have received the Nobel Prize.

International Human Frontier Science Program, 12 Quai Saint-Jean, Strasbourg, Francewww.hfsp.org | Phone : +33-(0)3 88 21 51 23 | @HFSP Twitter | Facebook page#LifeScience4Sustainability#LS4S

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129669/HFSP_logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/27-to-29-june-paris–world-leaders–scientists-to-discuss-basic-research-can-pioneer-new-approaches-to-global-challenges-301862496.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Yili Shares lts Dairy Innovations at the Global Dairy Congress

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From June 21 to 22, the 16th Global Dairy Congress, themed …

Verso: il ristorante bistrot con l’eccellenza del gusto e il fascino della storia

(Adnkronos) – L’Amministratore Giampiero Depalma racconta la filosofia di lavoro della sua realtà…

Queclink Launches New AI-Powered LTE Cat 6 Dash Camera

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Queclink, a world-leading IoT device and solution provide…

Stella D’Argento, il TAR riapre la casa di riposo chiusa senza la verifica dell’ottemperanza ai rilievi mossi.

(CALVIZZANO (NA) , 26 giugno 2023) – Accolto il ricorso, sollievo degli ospiti della più antica c…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl