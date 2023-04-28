app-menu Social mobile

28GW TOPCon manufacturing capacity added in Astronergy

Aprile 28, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Manufacturing bases of Astronergy saw 28GW n-type TOPCon manufacturing capacity grow on April 27, marking once more enhancement in the company’s n-type TOPCon production strength after loading 5GW TOPCon module manufacturing capacity in early April this year.

The phase four project of Astronergy Manufacturing Base saw the move-in of 8GW n-type TOPCon cell equipment and 12GW TOPCon module equipment to one of its new cell workshops and two of its new module workshops on April 27. And at the same day, 8GW TOPCon cell equipment arrived at Astronergy Fengyang Manufacturing Base workshop and was ready to start the trial run.

Loading new TOPCon manufacturing capacities in two manufacturing bases simultaneously, the absolute confidence and strength of Astronergy in its TOPCon tech and TOPCon modules are evident.

The capacity leapfrog of TOPCon at Haining Manufacturing Base – Astronergy global headquarters and R&D center makes the base hitting production capacities of over 17GW PV cells and over 24GW PV modules.

Said Haiyan Huang, EVP & CSO at Astronergy, the 8GW TOPCon cell equipment and 12GW TOPCon module equipment are expected to gradually run at full load 60 days later and Haining Base is to fulfil its target of doubling production capacity and production value before 2025.

As a newly exposed and the sixth manufacturing base of Astronergy, Fengyang Manufacturing Base is in China’sAnhui province, focusing on TOPCon cell production. Soon after the equipment is in place, the manufacturing base will see the rollout of the first piece TOPCon cell in late May and is expected to run at full capacity in June.

As the pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, Astronergy is aiming to make the TOPCon modules one of its main products. Adding new TOPCon capacities in cells and modules is certainly a firm step forward to being the competitive supplier of PV modules worldwide.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2065455/A_n_type_TOPCon_PV_module_manufacturing_equipment_moved_a_workshop.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/28gw-topcon-manufacturing-capacity-added-in-astronergy-301810467.html

