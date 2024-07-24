3Degrees deepens APAC presence with new Singapore office, expanded team of climate experts

24 Luglio 2024

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 3Degrees, a leading global climate solutions provider and certified B Corp, has announced the opening of a new office in Singapore, as well as the hiring of an in-region team of origination, business development, and renewable energy procurement experts. The company has been doing business in APAC for over a decade, and is now deepening its investment to scale its regional portfolio of energy attribute certificates (EACs) and provide enhanced market access and support for customers’ global strategy, carbon, and renewable energy procurement needs.

“Our multinational clients’ product and support needs in APAC continue to grow as they accelerate their commitments to reducing their scope 2 and 3 emissions, particularly in their supply chain, in pursuit of achieving their near-term climate targets,” said Scott Martin, Vice President, Global Commercial Business at 3Degrees. “Many of these companies have significant supply chains in the region, and 3Degrees’ expanded local presence and deeper regional relationships will enable us to better facilitate this support for our global customer base.”

Sourcing renewable energy across the APAC region can be challenging for customers due to disparate regulatory schemes, uncertainty regarding standards compliance, low-transparency certificate systems, limited access to projects, and unfamiliar contract structures. With a Singapore-based team, 3Degrees will provide immediate in-region access to high quality, standards-compliant EACs and power purchase agreements (PPAs) to help address buyers’ scope 2 and scope 3 decarbonization goals. To make further progress on scope 3 goals, buyers can couple this in-market access with 3Degrees’ recently launched Supplier REach platform, an online portal that enables large companies to activate their suppliers’ renewable energy journeys and seamlessly source renewable energy in this challenging market.

“By ensuring a wide availability of APAC-based EACs and renewable energy offtake agreements, 3Degrees is going to be in an even stronger position to help our corporate customers accelerate progress toward their climate goals,” continued Martin. “Simultaneously, we will also be strengthening the market for new renewable energy projects through increased financial support, product diversity, efficient transacting, and ongoing policy support and thought leadership.”

About 3Degrees3Degrees is a leading global climate solutions provider with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. We offer impactful climate solutions that help our clients achieve their climate goals and advance an equitable transition to the low-carbon future. Learn more at 3Degrees.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

