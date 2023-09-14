app-menu Social mobile

42Gears Introduces AstroStatus: An Intuitive Incident Communication Solution for Keeping Customers Informed During Downtime and Service Failures

Settembre 14, 2023

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 42Gears, a leader in Enterprise Mobility Management, is excited to announce the launch of AstroStatus, an intuitive incident communication solution designed to empower businesses by keeping their customers informed during service disruptions and unexpected outages for their cloud-hosted solutions.

AstroStatus enables businesses to adopt a proactive approach to incident communication, ensuring transparency and providing timely information and clarity to customers, ultimately enhancing their overall experience.

Onkar Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of 42Gears, expressed his excitement at the launch saying, “AstroStatus reinforces our commitment to enabling businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences. With real-time incident communication, businesses can proactively engage with their customers, building trust and loyalty even during challenging times.”

Key features of AstroStatus include:

AstroStatus offers the following benefits:

42Gears is offering a 15-day free trial period of AstroStatus to businesses interested in evaluating its impact on incident communication activities. Click here to sign-up for the trial.

About 42Gears:

42Gears is a leader in enterprise IT management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 115 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network.

For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2210925/42Gears1_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/42gears-introduces-astrostatus-an-intuitive-incident-communication-solution-for-keeping-customers-informed-during-downtime-and-service-failures-301927745.html

