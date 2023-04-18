app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

A Blood Test for the Detection of Breast Cancer: Syantra Receives CE Mark Approval for their Breast Cancer Test built on the Syantra DX Liquid Biopsy Platform

Aprile 18, 2023

CALGARY, AB, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Syantra announced today that it has obtained CE marking for the Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer test. Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer is a minimally invasive blood test for the detection of an active breast cancer signature – in the earliest stages when it is easier to treat. The test evaluates gene expression patterns of 12 unique biomarkers through a custom qPCR process using proprietary software that includes machine learning-derived algorithms. Securing CE marking allows the company to market the blood test in the European Union and other countries that recognize the designation.  

 “Obtaining CE marking for the Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer test brings us one step closer to helping women across the globe detect breast cancer at earlier stages when it is most treatable,” said Dr. Kristina Rinker, Syantra Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

“Syantra’s blood-based test may help improve breast cancer detection for women with high-risk of developing breast cancer, particularly young individuals with genetic predisposition and women with dense breasts or diverse ethnic backgrounds. For those women, standard screening mammogram may be inadequate and more sensitive tests are urgently needed,” said Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, Professor of Medicine, Director of Breast Medical Oncology and Associate Director of Precision Medicine in the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine.   Dr. Cristofanilli also serves as a paid scientific advisory board member for Syantra Inc.

About Syantra 

Syantra is a precision biotechnology company changing the way cancer is detected and treated. Its flagship product, Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer, is a minimally invasive and high-performance blood test for the detection of breast cancer, at the earliest stages.

Contact 

For more information about Syantra, and the Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer test, please visit: www.syantra.com

Social Media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2052918/Syantra_Inc__A_Blood_Test_for_the_Detection_of_Breast_Cancer__Sy.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-blood-test-for-the-detection-of-breast-cancer-syantra-receives-ce-mark-approval-for-their-breast-cancer-test-built-on-the-syantra-dx-liquid-biopsy-platform-301796078.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Startup, Cinema, AI, Creators: il WMF 2023 è contenitore di eventi per esplorare il mondo dell’innovazione

(Adnkronos) – Annunciata un’anteprima degli eventi che si terranno quest’anno all’interno del WMF…

La sesta edizione del CIIE organizza una serie globale di eventi promozionali per coinvolgere un maggior numero di partner

– SHANGHAI, 18 aprile 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dalla nascita nel 2018, l’area della fiera è aumentat…

Le power station EP600 e AC500 di BLUETTI vincono il Red Dot Design Award 2023

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 18/04/2023. BLUETTI, fornitore leader di power station portatili, è orgogli…

HOME Italia-New Showroom Opening in Guangzhou, China.

(Milano, 18 Aprile) – Milano, 18 Aprile – L’ appuntamento con l’evento “New Showroom Opening in G…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl