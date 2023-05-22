app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

A.Menarini Diagnostics announces the release of the PRIME MDx platform

Maggio 22, 2023

FLORENCE, Italy, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A.Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its PRIME MDx platform: a sample-to-result, all-in-one, fully-automated molecular diagnostics platform for the processing of various testing portfolios through real-time PCR.

The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly reshaped the molecular diagnostics market, pushing it in the direction of seamless automation, ease-of-use, fast turn-around times and test reliability. In spite of the significant advances in the domain, several testing applications still rely on laboratory-developed tests and labour-intensive techniques which make the implementation of large-scale automated diagnostics solutions inconvenient. 

In response to these needs and market dynamics, A.Menarini Diagnostics rose to the challenge and coordinated the development of a brand new solution in record time, relying on the skills of its R&D department with Italian and international partners. 

PRIME MDx allows users to process a range of sample types thanks to the clever adoption of pre-filled plates together with universal extraction solution, running up to 5 different assays per sample for a maximum capacity of 240 samples per day. 

The AI-driven software ensures a flawless customer experience, from continuous sample loading to result interpretation. 

The system will be launched on the market with two panels of tests, one for viral upper respiratory-tract infections and one for viral transplant infections on a broad spectrum of sample matrices. Other testing panels are currently in development to complete the offer.

“We are proud to bring this innovative, all-in-one, molecular diagnostics solution to the market, which will allow us to address the needs of medium-to-high throughput laboratories internationally and strengthen the position of A. Menarini Diagnostics in the molecular space”, commented Fabio Piazzalunga, General Manager and Global Head of Diagnostics Division in Menarini Group.

After a sneak preview at Medlab Middle East in Dubai and ECCMID in Copenhagen, the PRIME MDx system will be officially presented at WorldLab EuroMedLab in Rome from May 21-25.

A.Menarini Diagnostics, the Human Touch of Technology:For more than 45 years, the Company has been dedicated to helping healthcare professionals make safe and sustainable diagnoses, improving the quality of life of people all over the world.

A.Menarini Diagnostics is part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886. Today, it is present in 140 countries throughout the world, with more than 17,000 employees and 2022 turnover of € 4.155 billion.

For further information, please visit: www.menarinidiagnostics.com and LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936226/Menarini_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amenarini-diagnostics-announces-the-release-of-the-prime-mdx-platform-301830570.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Kstar’s Guangming Plant Was Awarded the National Green Factory

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kstar (002518.SZ), a leading data center infrastruc…

Bankai Group’s President & CEO, Bankim Brahmbhatt Featured in Capacity’s Power 100 List of 2023

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bankim Brahmbhatt, Visionary Founder, President & CEO …

Shenzhen MOCAUP to Host Technological Art Exhibition: Topologies of the Real

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban P…

Fattoretto Agency lancia FattoBoost: innovazione SEO per eCommerce

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 22 maggio 2023. Fattoretto Agency, agenzia digitale con oltre due decenni d…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl