A new breakthrough in thermal monocular—-Pixfra Mile2 Series

17 Maggio 2024

HANGZHOU, China, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pixfra Technology’s 2024 launch, the Mile 2: New Miles to Go, has won the German Red Dot Design Award. This advanced thermal monocular is crafted for outdoor use, search and rescue, and hunting, setting new precision standards with its minimalist design and sophisticated algorithms. The slogan “New Miles to Go” reflects our commitment to innovation and leadership in thermal imaging technology.

Elegance Meets Ingenuity

The Red Dot Award-winning Mile 2 thermal monocular exemplifies a blend of minimalism and refinement. Crafted from high-quality soft rubber, it features a sleek profile with an anti-slip design. Ergonomics ensure comfortable handling during extended use, while the tri-button layout allows for one-handed operation even in low-light conditions. The hidden power button adds to its streamlined design. Its pocket-sized form and lightweight construction make the Mile 2 an ideal companion for outdoor exploration. The circular diopter adjustment and centrally aligned neck strap hole design ensure a robust and user-friendly experience, guaranteeing durability.

Pioneering Thermal Imaging with AI-Enhanced Clarity

The Mile 2 Thermal Monocular, powered by advanced thermal ISP4.0 and AI algorithms, enhances user experience with four key improvements. These include adaptive target brightness and contrast, expanded dynamic range, edge-sharpening for image definition, and noise reduction for stable image quality. With a 12μm ultra-sensitive detector and high magnification capability, the Mile 2 offers exceptional clarity and a versatile view.

Mastering the Wild with Advanced Imaging and Tracking

“Jungle Mode” is an algorithm tailored for dense environments, enhancing the visualization of targets and backgrounds. The M2 thermal monocular features hotspot tracking to identify the warmest point, aiding in rapid target detection. With a high-capacity battery, it offers 8.5 hours of continuous use, suitable for full-day operations. Pixfra Outdoor app supports simultaneous remote viewing for up to 4 users via WiFi, enhancing shared outdoor experiences.

The Ultimate Companion for Adventurous Exploration

No matter the terrain—dense forests, turbulent waters, or scorching deserts—M2 Thermal Monocular is designed to excel, ensuring users can enjoy the thrill of exploration anytime, anywhere. With a high-quality pc shell, Mile 2 is durable, heat-resistant, and wear-resistant, capable of withstanding harsh environments. Its IP67 rating provides a high level of protection, offering reliable assurance for outdoor adventures.

Embrace the adventure with Mile 2, a cutting-edge explorer’s aid and sensor of the world’s hidden details. Pixfra Technology’s commitment to innovation redefines thermal imaging for the uncharted.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413449/image_5030976_33928805.jpg

