A NEW SCENIC AND CULTURAL ROUTE OPENS UNITING BERGAMO AND BRESCIA

Aprile 18, 2023

The 130-kilometre Cammino offers the slow and sustainable discovery of areas of historical, artistic and naturalistic interest between the two cities in northern Italy

BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After three years, the stunning new walking trail uniting Brescia and Bergamo, together the Italian Capital of Culture 2023, has been completed: a 130 km route taking in 34 Municipalities, 2 UNESCO sites, 8 connected walks, 3 wine growing areas as well as artisan districts, parks, reserves and the very beautiful Lake Iseo.

Open from 10 April 2023, the route is destined to become a sustainable legacy for the territory between Bergamo and Brescia. A slow, two-way path links two symbolic UNESCO sites: the Santa Giulia Monumental Complex in Brescia and the ancient part of Berg amo, Città Alta, with its Venetian Walls. Designed with several stages, they can all be covered in around six days (one stage a day, 20-25 kilometres each), the Cammino joins existing routes and paths in the hilly area connecting 34 Municipalities. Not only that, it passes through environmental, architectural and artistic beauties away from the classic tourist routes. The Cammino runs through areas already characterised by the relationship between art and nature, such as the Mompiano Valley where artistic installations are dotted along the ArteValle route, which will be enriched this year with new interventions.

Along the stages, there are new contemporary works of art inspired by the relationship between humans, art and nature: light installations, sculptures, textile works (large tapestries made with two thousand artefacts). Moreover, land art activities turn the route into a workshop where art, nature and culture are interwoven in a virtuous way, encouraging inclusive and engaging experiences.

To help walkers, new signage and a host of hospitality and accommodation facilities are available around the route. The facilities are distributed along the stages and can be accessed through the website.

The Cammino is an Italian Capital of Culture 2023 project as part of the “Città Natura” subject area, the partner of which is the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane.

Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023 is supported by Intesa Sanpaolo and A2A as the Main Partners, Brembo as System Partner, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and SACBO as Area Partners. The Ministry of Culture, Fondazione Cariplo, Fondazione della Comunità Bresciana and Fondazione della Comunità Bergamasca are institutional partners.

For more information: https://bergamobrescia2023.it/en/iniziative/la-via-delle-sorelle/

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055673/Bergamo_Brescia_Video.mp4Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055632/Bergamo_Brescia_Photo.jpg

