A powerful duo: Jolywood cooperates with IBC SOLAR

Giugno 23, 2022

TAIZHOU, China, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Jolywood, one of the leading manufacturers of bifacial modules with n-type cells and TOPCon technology cooperated with the leading full-service provider of solar energy solutions company IBC SOLAR. The two companies are cooperating on two bifacial high-performance modules of Jolywood.

Jolywood JW-HD120 Niwa module and JW-HD144N module can now be ordered in Europe through IBC SOLAR since the cooperation between them. The JW-HD120 Niwa module with an output of 380 watts and all black aesthetics, which adapt for the application of residential and C&I rooftop. The high-performance JW-HD144N is specifically designed for large scale projects.

IBC SOLAR was founded in 1982 and is now a pioneer in the energy revolution in over 30 countries. The company offers complete systems and covers the entire product range from planning to the turnkey handover of PV systems. The company is a project developer and general contractor in residential and C&I rooftop as well as large-scale solar projects.

Jolywood’s robust high-performance glass-glass modules have a particularly high module efficiency and lower degradation than conventional p-type solar cells which also offer a better temperature coefficient and bifacial coefficient. The back side of the modules can achieve 80 percent of the capacity of the front side, so that modules are active on both sides thus provide an increased energy yield. Jolywood Solar has delivered more than 5 GW n-type solar modules and cells in more than 50 countries, and have been well received by customers worldwide.

“We have a strong emphasis on the needs of our customers. We are delighted that in Jolywood we have found a partner with whom we are able to continue ensuring the availability of high-quality and durable solar modules in the residential sector,” explains Stefan Horstmann, COO of IBC SOLAR AG. “With its innovative cell concept, Jolywood is a manufacturer with potential for the future. The high-performance products make an excellent addition to our portfolio.”

Alan Xie, Deputy General Manager of Jolywood, adds: “We are delighted to be working with one of the leading system houses for photovoltaics and energy storage in Europe. Many years of experience and the strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction make IBC SOLAR an ideal partner to successfully position our leading N-type PV cell and module technology in the European target markets.”