Absolut, the World’s First Vodka Brand to Create Visual Cocktail Art Using AI, Invites You to ‘Mix Your Neighbourhood’

Maggio 17, 2023

– The first-of-its-kind cocktails are uniquely inspired by the people, places, and cultures that define neighbourhoods across Canada

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Absolut Vodka has always believed that you can push creative boundaries and proudly boasts a progressive mindset in culture. So, as a brand that’s Born to Mix, the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) presented a unique opportunity for Absolut to adopt a new approach to mix up cocktails – with neighbourhoods as its key ingredient.

As the world’s first vodka brand to visually develop cocktail art using AI, Absolut is proud to invite Canadians to ‘Mix Your Neighbourhood’ with a collection of cocktail artwork specially crafted to embrace the countless characteristics that make neighbourhoods across Canada so special – from their diverse communities to their rich history and vibrant culture.

To bring these one-of-a-kind cocktails to life, Absolut started in the heart of multiple neighbourhoods across Canada – like Toronto’s Ossington, Montreal’sMile End and Calgary’sBanff – and engaged locals to discover the key ingredients of their neighbourhood and what makes it unique. Absolut then gave these ingredients to an AI platform and asked it to mix stunning cocktail artwork celebrating each neighbourhood. From there, Absolut took the AI cocktail artwork and worked with bartenders that mixed them into delicious cocktail and mocktail recipes, so everyone can drink their neighbourhood.

“Absolut is always looking for new ways to mix, and the combination of neighbourhoods and AI technology unlocked a rich territory for mixology that hasn’t been explored visually before,” says Caroline Begley, VP of Marketing for Corby Spirit and Wine. “Through this campaign, we want to leave Canadians inspired by the people, places and culture that surround them and to drink in every last drop of what makes these places special.”

Want to see your neighbourhood mixed? Follow Absolut at absolut.com/en-ca as it continues to craft cocktails inspired by neighbourhoods across Canada. While there, Canadians can nominate their neighbourhood for the chance to be mixed by AI next, plus they can find recipes and downloadable cocktail artwork.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby’s portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser’s®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb’s® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine’s® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob’s Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

Media Contact: Sara Hoffman, Citizen Relations, sara.hoffman@citizenrelations.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/absolut-the-worlds-first-vodka-brand-to-create-visual-cocktail-art-using-ai-invites-you-to-mix-your-neighbourhood-301826481.html

