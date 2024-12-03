app-menu Social mobile

AC Health makes critical HIV care more accessible to Filipinos with USAID support

3 Dicembre 2024

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health), in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is leading the private sector’s efforts to fight the HIV epidemic in the Philippines by improving access to stigma-free care and lifesaving services.

The partnership was sealed in time for World AIDS Day, whose theme “Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress,” underscores the importance of collaboration to overcome this health challenge.

AC Health will leverage its unique ecosystem to develop, test, and scale approaches to improving and expanding HIV care and prevention services in the Philippines. AC Health will onboard qualified health service providers on the KonsultaMD platform and expand HIV awareness and screening services beyond health facilities. It will also import essential medicines and other lifesaving technologies through units IE Medica and MedEthix and make these commercially available through Generika Drugstore.

An important ally in the Philippines’ fight against HIV, USAID will support community engagement, provide technical assistance to Healthway Medical Network, and introduce private sector models for HIV service delivery. USAID will also train healthcare providers, share research, expand telehealth access through KonsultaMD, and coordinate with partners to provide free HIV self-testing kits.

“Our mission at AC Health is to make quality and affordable healthcare accessible to more Filipinos. Through our partnership with USAID, our dedicated teams at Healthway Medical Network, KonsultaMD, and Generika Drugstore have been equipped with specialized training to serve key populations affected by HIV. This collaboration brings us closer to bridging gaps in HIV prevention and testing, ensuring these critical services reach more communities nationwide,” said AC Health Chairman Fernando Zobel de Ayala.

The partnership is a key initiative to support the Philippines in addressing one of the fastest-growing HIV epidemics in Southeast Asia. AC Health’s participation also highlights its growing role in responding to public health challenges in the country.

AC Health, in partnership with Publicis Groupe Philippines and the People Management Association of the Philippines, is also leading the “Working with Cancer Pledge” in the country. This initiative is a global movement to raise awareness and support for people struggling with cancer in the workplace. Since its launch in 2023, hundreds of companies globally have been transformed into inclusive workplaces for employees dealing with cancer. 

AC Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ayala Corporation, aims to provide every Filipino accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare. Its portfolio includes Generika Drugstore, the pioneer in generic retail pharmacies; St. Joseph Drug, a leading retail drugstore chain in North Luzon; IE Medica and MedEthix, a major pharmaceutical importer and distributor; Healthway Medical Network, a network of multi-specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, and full-service hospitals; and KonsultaMD, a healthcare aggregator app that offers online consultations, medicine delivery, and clinic and diagnostic booking. Through its three pillars—pharma, hospitals and clinics, and digital health—AC Health creates a seamless and integrated healthcare ecosystem for the Filipino patient.

About Ayala Corporation

For 190 years, Ayala Corporation has been building businesses that enable people to thrive.

Ayala, currently one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines, has meaningful presence in real estate, banking, digital solutions, and renewable energy. It likewise has a growing presence in healthcare, mobility, and logistics as well as investments in industrial technologies, education, and other ventures. Ayala manages its corporate social responsibility initiatives through Ayala Foundation.

Visit our website at https://ayala.com and by follow us on LinkedIn to learn more about the company.  

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2571868/AC_Health_X_USAID.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2571867/AC_Health_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ac-health-makes-critical-hiv-care-more-accessible-to-filipinos-with-usaid-support-302320638.html

