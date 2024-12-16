app-menu Social mobile

Accord Healthcare is granted marketing authorisation for IMULDOSA®, ustekinumab biosimilar to Stelara®

16 Dicembre 2024

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —

Accord Healthcare Limited (Accord) announces that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation for Imuldosa® (development code: DMB-3115), a biosimilar of Stelara® (ustekinumab), marketed by Janssen Biotech Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

Ustekinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that targets the cytokines interleukin-12 and interleukin-23 which may play an important role in inflammatory and immune responses. Stelara® is indicated for range of immune medicated inflammatory diseases and has recorded global sales of US$ 19 billion of which US$D 3.2 billion sales coming from Europe as per IQVIA MAT Jun’24 data.

Joe Dunford, VP of Speciality Brands stated, “Accord is committed to becoming a significant player in the autoimmune space, and we are delighted that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation for our fifth biosimilar in Europe, Imuldosa®. This approval ensures that patients have access to high-quality therapies in Europe and beyond. We remain dedicated to advancing our biosimilar pipeline, with the goal of launching 20 biosimilars by 2030.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581239/Accord_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accord-healthcare-is-granted-marketing-authorisation-for-imuldosa-ustekinumab-biosimilar-to-stelara-302331641.html

