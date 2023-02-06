Accord Healthcare marks World Cancer Day 2023 appearing in ITN Business news-style programme Working Together: To Tackle Cancer

Febbraio 6, 2023

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Accord Healthcare (Accord), one of Europe’s fastest growing pharmaceutical companies, marks World Cancer Day 2023 today by taking part in news-style programme for ITN Business alongside other partners from industry and the patient community to raise awareness of the importance of working together to improve the lives and health outcomes of people living with cancer.

Delivered as a news-style programme it is anchored by presenter, Simon Thomas from the ITN London studios and explores the cutting-edge research and healthcare technologies leading the charge in prevention, detection and treatment and how early diagnosis and a collaborative approach are key to a better future for patient outcomes.

Accord’s four-minute reporter-led film from the programme showcases how the company is working hard to try and improve the quality of life for cancer patients and how it is focused on looking to innovative digital solutions to help them access better care and support.

Joseph Dunford, VP Speciality Brands, Accord Healthcare EMENA said “With so many of us affected by cancer, this has been a really important and poignant programme to be part of. Only through collaboration between cancer experts, industry, academia and patient organizations, can we make real progress toward a world without cancer. There is much to be positive about but more needs to be done and World Cancer Day is a fantastic moment to raise awareness of that whilst acknowledging the amazing work being done.”

‘Working Together: To Tackle Cancer’ launches on 4thFebruary 2023 to mark World Cancer Day and will be available to watch exclusively online at workingtogether.itn.co.uk.

For more information please contact: pr@accord-health.com

About Accord HealthcareHeadquartered in the United Kingdom, Accord Healthcare is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe. Accord has one of the largest market footprints of any European generic and biosimilars companies, selling generic medicines in over 80 countries around the world. This global footprint enables us to deliver vital, affordable medicines to national health systems supporting healthcare professionals to transform patient lives worldwide.

The approach of Accord is agile and inventive, always seeking to improve products and patients’ access to them. Accord is driven to think differently and deliver more for the benefit of patients worldwide.

About ITN BusinessBuilding on its decades of experience in B2B and corporate communications, ITN Business works with organisations, businesses, and brands to create a deeper, more authentic connection with their people, customers, partners, investors, or the wider world. Industry News is our broadcast news-style programming and bespoke digital campaigns for sectors, charities, and industries, sharing stories of innovation, best practice and thought leadership, to connect with the audiences that matter to our clients, and to ensure longer-term impact. For more information visit: business.itn.co.uk

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accord-healthcare-marks-world-cancer-day-2023-appearing-in-itn-business-news-style-programme-working-together-to-tackle-cancer-301738542.html