Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Accord Healthcare Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Denosumab, Osvyrti®, and Jubereq®

2 Aprile 2025

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Accord Healthcare Limited (Accord) is pleased to announce that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for Denosumab, including its branded formulations Osvyrti® and Jubereq®, across its autoimmune and oncology therapy areas.

Product Indications

Osvyrti® – Bone / Osteoporosis (60mg Pre-Filled Syringe)

Jubereq® – Oncology (120mg Vial)

Joe Dunford, Accord’s Vice President of Specialty Brands, commented:

“At Accord, we are dedicated to transforming patients’ lives, and the recent CHMP approval of these vital medicines is a significant milestone. Osvyrti® enhances our bone health portfolio, joining Sondelbay®, our previously launched teriparatide biosimilar. Additionally, Jubereq® expands our oncology product portfolio and underscores our commitment to advancing our specialty business and driving innovation in oncology – a field in which we have a rich heritage.

As a market leader in oncology, we offer over 54 oncology and oncology-related treatments, including small molecule generics, biosimilars, and new chemical entities. This makes us one of the largest suppliers of chemotherapy products in Europe.”

About Accord Healthcare

Headquartered in the United Kingdom (UK), Accord Healthcare, Ltd. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe.

Accord has one of the largest market footprints among European companies in its category ensuring that over 95% of European patients get access to vital medicines. Accord has over 54 oncology and oncology-related treatments making it one of the largest suppliers of chemotherapy products in Europe with an additional 20 treatments which are currently in development and scheduled for launch over the next 5 years.

Our approach is agile and inventive, always seeking to improve our products and patients’ access to them. We’re driven to think differently and deliver more for the benefit of patients worldwide.

www.accord-healthcare.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581239/5247183/Accord_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accord-healthcare-receives-positive-chmp-opinion-for-denosumab-osvyrti-and-jubereq-302417524.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

X-Sense presenta la sua tecnologia intelligente per rilevatori di fumo alla FSE 2025: Allarmi vocali e interconnessione ibrida

02 Aprile 2025
BIRMINGHAM, Regno Unito, 2 aprile 2025 /PRNewswire/ — X-Sense, marchio globale leader nella sicu…

Trustpilot presenta nuove funzionalità per aiutare le aziende a valorizzare al meglio le opinioni dei consumatori e accelerare la crescita

02 Aprile 2025
Le nuove funzionalità permettono ai brand di ottenere di più dalle recensioni e trasformare la fi…

Infosys and Formula E Launch AI-Powered Stats Center to Boost Fan Engagement

02 Aprile 2025
Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the Stats Center offers interactive and immersive stories based on driv…

Mews surpasses 12,500 customers as global growth accelerates

02 Aprile 2025
The pioneering hospitality platform is revolutionizing hotel operations and guest experiences at …

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI