app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

ACROBiosystems’ new strategic focus – streamlining the transition from preclinical development to commercialization

Marzo 30, 2023

BASEL, Switzerland, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ACROBiosystems has begun to narrow its focus into helping accelerate the process between preclinical, clinical and commercialization. With over 10 years development, ACROBiosystems continues to surprise and bring new solutions to the pharmaceutical industry that assists in therapeutic manufacturing and its subsequent commercialization.

The establishment of a GMP quality management system, which upholds the strict standards throughout preclinical and clinical manufacturing, is no easy task. This substantial commitment is demonstrated by an investment in a GMP-grade production facility. ACROBiosystems’ GMP facility with over 180,000 sq. ft available for manufacturing GMP products, including cytokines, enzymes, and antibodies. ACROBiosystems also offers custom GMP-grade raw material development starting from its targeted protein design, gene synthesis, vector construction, protein expression, and scale-up / scale-out production services.

Operated by its subsidiary, ACROBiosystems also emphasizes the importance to its clinical-focused strategy. ACRODiagnostics Inc. is a translational medicine biotechnology company in the ACROBiosystems group focused on providing analytical reagents and custom services for the clinical diagnostics industry. ACRODiagnostics has assembled a comprehensive pathology assay development team, including more than 10 years of experience in the diagnostic kit development and CRO services. The ClinMax™ product line includes both biological and clinical sample analytical kits, to help accelerate the clinical translation and commercialization of therapies. With a product development team rich in experience in designing, developing, and validating kits for various platforms, products offered are ensured to be low-risk and high-quality, ideal for clinical research.

“With our first strategic development phase success, we begin to enter the second phase our strategic development which is to focus on more clinically relevant applications and scale-up our manufacturing capabilities. This helps support a large-scale, high-quality, and more localized supply chain response to assist the needs of our clinical customers.” reveals Mike Chen, Chairman and CEO of ACROBiosystems.

ACROBiosystems was founded on customer needs and continues to support preclinical, clinical, and commercialization efforts worldwide.

About ACROBiosystems Inc.

ACROBiosystems Group (SZ.301080) is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and health industries by providing products and business models innovation. The company spans across the globe and has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world’s top pharmaceutical enterprises and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises of several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acrobiosystems-new-strategic-focus–streamlining-the-transition-from-preclinical-development-to-commercialization-301785704.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

MYEG Signs Agreement with China Customs for Cross-Border Trade Connectivity on Zetrix Blockchain Platform

Service will publish certificates of origin (COO) and other relevant trade certs to facilitate ta…

Dentro l’agenzia SEO PosizioneUno alla scoperta dei meccanismi della presenza digitale

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 30/03/2023 – Quanto è utile essere presenti nel mondo digitale? Considerando …

Industry players call for a ‘non-stop’ approach to Africa’s banking digitisation

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — If banks want to remain competitive in th…

Hippocrates Holding: la farmacia che guarda al futuro

(Adnkronos) – Tra investimenti in sostenibilità e alto impatto sociale, il gruppo si conferma pri…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl