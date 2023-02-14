app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Adani Enterprises Ltd 9M FY23 Results

Febbraio 14, 2023

Consolidated EBITDA up by 90% to Rs. 6,068 cr (US$ 733.5 mn)

Consolidated PAT up by 271% to Rs. 1,750 cr (US$ 211.5 mn)

Road Business achieves 3rd Provisional COD for Mancherial HAM project

Water Business bags EPC project of Rs. 3,246 cr (US$ 392.4 mn) 

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, today announced its results for the nine months & quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights 9M FY23 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

Financial Highlights Q3 FY23 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

Business Highlights:

 

Operational Highlights (YoY Basis):

“Over the past three decades, as well as quarter after quarter and year after year, Adani Enterprises has not only validated its standing as India’s most successful infrastructure incubator but has also demonstrated a track record of building core infrastructure business,” said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “Our fundamental strength lies in mega-scale infrastructure project execution capabilities, organisational development and exceptional O&M management skills comparable to the best in the world. AEL’s exceptional resilience and capacity to build highly profitable core sector business indicate how our strategy of harnessing the diverse strengths of the Adani portfolio of companies is creating consistent long-term value for all our stakeholders. Our success is due to our strong governance, strict regulatory compliance, sustained performance, and solid cashflow generation. The current market volatility is temporary; and as a classical incubator with a vision of long-term value creation, AEL will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and looking at strategic opportunities to expand and grow.”

Financial Highlights 9M FY23 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

Financial Highlights Q3 FY23 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

Business Updates (Q3 FY23):

Updates in Incubating Businesses

1.  Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL – Airports)

2.  Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL – Roads)

3.  AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd (ACX – Data Center)

 

Updates on Established Businesses for Q3 FY23

1. Adani New Industries Supply Chain Ecosystem

Solar Cell & Module

Wind Turbine manufacturing

2.  Primary Industries (Mining Services)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716106/Adani_Group_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adani-enterprises-ltd-9m-fy23-results-301746234.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Xinhuanet Europe releases report on Sino-European green economy cooperation opportunities

– BRUSSELS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Green development has become a common goal for the wor…

Touch Tomorrow: Jetour DASHING officially launched in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On Feb 13th, Jetour DASHING is officially lau…

Global Survey Reveals Cloud as Preferred Deployment Method for Addressing Existing Labeling and Supply Chain Challenges

71% of companies report cloud/hybrid will be preferred method for labeling in next three years PO…

UPDATE — Clover Launches COVID-19 Booster Vaccine in the People’s Republic of China

– –As part of China’s second booster campaign, Clover’s premium, broadly protective protein-bas…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl