Adani Enterprises Ltd 9M FY23 Results

Febbraio 14, 2023

Consolidated EBITDA up by 90% to Rs. 6,068 cr (US$ 733.5 mn)

Consolidated PAT up by 271% to Rs. 1,750 cr (US$ 211.5 mn)

Road Business achieves 3rd Provisional COD for Mancherial HAM project

Water Business bags EPC project of Rs. 3,246 cr (US$ 392.4 mn)

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, today announced its results for the nine months & quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“Over the past three decades, as well as quarter after quarter and year after year, Adani Enterprises has not only validated its standing as India’s most successful infrastructure incubator but has also demonstrated a track record of building core infrastructure business,” said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “Our fundamental strength lies in mega-scale infrastructure project execution capabilities, organisational development and exceptional O&M management skills comparable to the best in the world. AEL’s exceptional resilience and capacity to build highly profitable core sector business indicate how our strategy of harnessing the diverse strengths of the Adani portfolio of companies is creating consistent long-term value for all our stakeholders. Our success is due to our strong governance, strict regulatory compliance, sustained performance, and solid cashflow generation. The current market volatility is temporary; and as a classical incubator with a vision of long-term value creation, AEL will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and looking at strategic opportunities to expand and grow.”

