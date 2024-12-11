app-menu Social mobile

AdCreative.ai Launches Agency Partnership Program: Transforming Agencies into AI Powerhouses

11 Dicembre 2024

PARIS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AdCreative.ai, the world’s fastest-growing AI advertising platform, has launched its Agency Partnership Program to empower marketing and advertising agencies to integrate AI into their workflows. This initiative transforms agencies into leaders in AI-powered advertising, enabling them to transition seamlessly into the next era of the industry.

As the advertising landscape evolves from traditional to digital and now to AI-driven models, agencies are increasingly adopting AI technologies to enhance data analysis, automate repetitive tasks, and deliver personalized marketing strategies. This transformation is crucial for agencies aiming to provide innovative services and measurable results for their clients.

Empowering Agencies with AI

The Agency Partnership Program equips agencies with tools and resources to:

“Our mission is to make AI accessible and actionable for agencies,” said Tufan Gok, CEO of AdCreative.ai. “We’re empowering agencies to unlock new opportunities, deliver better results for their clients, and position themselves as AI-driven innovators. Just as digital replaced traditional, agencies that embrace AI today will lead tomorrow.”

Join the Movement

The program is open to all marketing and advertising agencies looking to elevate their offerings. Participants gain access to exclusive resources, case study features, and co-branded promotional opportunities to boost credibility and growth.

For more information or to join the program, visit adcreative.ai/agency-partnership-program or contact nicole@adcreative.ai

About AdCreative.ai

AdCreative.ai is a leader in AI-powered advertising solutions, operating in 194 countries and generating over one billion ads. Its platform helps businesses and agencies create conversion-driven ad creatives quickly and efficiently, driving measurable results.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573426/5070087/AdCreative_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adcreativeai-launches-agency-partnership-program-transforming-agencies-into-ai-powerhouses-302327644.html

