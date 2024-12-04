AdCreative.ai Unveils World’s First Product Videoshoot AI Model

4 Dicembre 2024

PARIS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AdCreative.ai, the leading AI platform for advertisers, announces the groundbreaking launch of the world’s first AI-powered product-to-product video generation model. Built with AdLLM at its core, the first large language model created exclusively for advertising, this tool is set to transform how businesses create high-impact, conversion-optimized video content.

From Static Images to Engaging Product VideosThe Product VideoShoot AI Model redefines video creation by converting static product photos into professional-grade videoshoots designed to maximize engagement and conversions. This cutting-edge technology combines contextual understanding with advertising insights to deliver tailored video content perfectly timed for seasonal promotions and campaigns.

Key Features

Availability and AccessThe Product VideoShoots feature is currently available to Pro and Enterprise customers during its beta phase, with plans for broader rollout. Press and content creators can explore this innovation via the AdCreative.ai Lab for a free trial.

“This innovation marks a new era in advertising,” said Tufan Gok, CEO of AdCreative.ai. “Our goal is to make high-quality, conversion-focused video creation accessible to businesses of all sizes.”

About AdCreative.aiAdCreative.ai is a global leader in AI-driven advertising solutions, empowering businesses such as Pernod Ricard, Reckitt, L’Oreal, and Chopard with measurable growth through innovative, data-backed technology. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing AI platforms, AdCreative.ai combines cutting-edge advancements with practical applications for advertisers.

