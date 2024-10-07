Addverb Announces Partnership with Mondial Relay in France

7 Ottobre 2024

ZOETERMEER, The Netherlands, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Addverb, a globally recognised leader in robotics and warehouse automation solutions, has recently established a strategic partnership with Mondial Relay in France. This partnership involves incorporating ‘Zippy’ sorting robots into Mondial Relay’s distribution facility in La Roche-sur-Yon, France.

Mondial Relay, a leading player in the logistics industry, specialising in parcel delivery and E-commerce solutions, sought to enhance its distribution centre with automation. Addverb provided a state-of-the-art sortation solution by installing ‘Zippy’ sorting robots in their France facility. “Our solution, featuring 62 Zippy robots, has notably bolstered sorting rates, accuracy, and overall efficiency. We are proud to play a role in enhancing Mondial Relay’s operational excellence and look forward to further collaboration,” said Pieter Feenstra, CEO of Addverb EMEA.

Designed to handle Mondial Relay’s high volume of parcels for its delivery operations, these advanced robots streamline the sorting process. The parcel sorting system comprises four infeed stations, where operators load parcels onto the Zippy10 robots. Each parcel undergoes scanning via a barcode scanner before the Zippy10 robot employs sophisticated algorithms to accurately sort parcels to predefined destinations. This intricate sorting process unfolds within a system boasting 5 lanes and 28 destinations on each side, ensuring precision and efficiency at every step.

Mondial Relay’s integration of the Zippy10 robots marks a significant milestone in the evolution of parcel logistics, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovation to its customers. “We are pleased with the partnership between Mondial Relay and Addverb. The solution has enabled us to improve working conditions by reducing the risk of MSDs and increase productivity by removing final sortation at our France facility. To anticipate the peak season, we will increase to 3,000 sorts/hr just by increasing the number of robots on the same platform,” said Hoëlig Le Clainche, International Director of Engineering, Mondial Relay

Watch Full video here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jDaU4V0b0k

Founded in 2016, Addverb offers AI-enabled fixed & flexible automation solutions, allowing clients to realise new levels of efficiency, reliability, and revenue. Our AI-driven solutions and software are designed specifically to serve the global E-commerce, Warehouse Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Addverb maintains multiple offices, and client locations in Europe, with Headquarters located in the Netherlands, and branch offices throughout Europe.

Mondial Relay is present in France and the Benelux with a vast network of more than 23,000 pick-up and drop-off points and works with more than 46,000 e-retailers. In France, Mondial Relay is the leading company in the out-of-home delivery market with 11,000 pick-up-drop-off (PUDO) points and more than 6,000 APMs. The company is focused on continuously improving the consumer experience and promoting more sustainable forms of last-mile delivery. In 2023, Mondial Relay processed over 239.9 million parcels (13 % more than in 2022) in the France-Benelux region. In July 2021, InPost successfully completed the acquisition of Mondial Relay to create the first European network of automated out-of-home solutions for E-commerce.

