AEKE Reimagines Home Fitness Experience with Launch of AI-Powered Smart Home Gym K1 on Kickstarter

14 Novembre 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AEKE is redefining home fitness with the launch of the Smart Home Gym K1, set to debut on Kickstarter this December 3rd. The all-in-one, AI-powered gym with an auto-foldable and movable design brings a new level of accessibility and efficiency to fitness by transforming any space into a hyper-personalized training hub.

Taking up just 0.3 square meters, the new AEKE K1 features an AI coaching system that empowers users to train smarter other than harder.

Key Features of the AEKE K1:

“We are hugely grateful to our crowdfunding supporters for enabling us to create an innovative fitness experience. I’ve seen firsthand how financial, time, and space constraints hold many people back from accessing quality fitness instruction. Inconsistent training levels can also make it tough for people to find reliable trainers and see results, even after investing time and money. The K1 removes common barriers to fitness and makes professional fitness training accessible to everyone, helping them more efficiently achieve their goals, no matter their schedule or space,” said Loong, COO of AEKE.

With the Kickstarter campaign launching this month, early backers can be among the first to embark on a unique fitness journey offered by the award-winning AEKE K1, which has clinched the German Red Dot Award, the American IDA Design Award, and the International CMF Design Award since it was unveiled.

Currently, AEKE is gearing up for crowdfunding and is offering many benefits for customers who place a deposit. For more details and to get updates, visit aeke.com

About AEKE

Founded in 2022, With a team of over 200 industrial sports scientists, hardware engineers, and AI experts, AEKE combines AI technology with a human-centric approach to deliver the most intelligent and effective fitness experience.

