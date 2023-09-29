Aero-Shield Capital, Inc. renews and expands Auxiliary Power Unit APU Maintenance Support Agreement

Settembre 29, 2023

– CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aero-Shield Capital, Inc., a leading provider of aviation maintenance management and spares support, is pleased to announce the successful renewal and expansion of their Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Maintenance Support Agreement (MSA). This significant milestone further solidifies Aero-Shield’s commitment to delivering top-notch maintenance management and spares support to the aviation industry.

Under this renewed agreement, Aero-Shield Capital, Inc will continue to provide exceptional support for the Pratt & Whitney and Honeywell APUs. In addition to the Boeing 747-400/800, 757, 767, and 777 several operators of the Airbus A320-series and Boeing 737-NG/Max have signed with Aero-Shield.

The latest MSA encompasses comprehensive services with Aero-Shield assuming responsibility for spare lease support, repair management, and line station minimum equipment list (M.E.L.) support. The enhancements further underscore Aero-Shield’s dedication to providing end-to-end solutions tailored to the unique needs of its partners.

This expansion of the MSA program marks a significant milestone, as it brings the total number of passenger and freight airlines benefiting from Aero-Shield’s support to twelve (12). The company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its reputation for reliability have made them the partner of choice for an increasing number of airline industry leaders.

Over the course of the four (4) year Agreements, Aero-Shield anticipates a surge in scheduled removals, with an estimated average of six (6) APUs being service each month. This translates to a remarkable total of over two-hundred eighty-eight (288) APUs by the conclusion of the fourth year. Despite the challenges posed by supply chain issues and repair facility delays, Aero-Shield Capital, Inc. remains dedicated to offering streamlined support, is well positioned with inventory ready to deploy for installation and a singular point of contact for its valued clients.

Aero-Shield Capital, Inc. continues to set the standard for excellence in APU maintenance management and spares support. This renewed and expanded MSA exemplifies the company’s dedication to providing world-class service to the aviation industry.

