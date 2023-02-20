Aethertek Is Elevating 5G mmWave Capabilities at MWC 2023

Febbraio 20, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aethertek, a leading provider of 5G mmWave infrastructure, is displaying its cutting-edge solutions at the upcoming MWC 2023 and highlighting how the brand is advancing the frequency capabilities of 5G connectivity.

“Aethertek is indeed bringing the Velocity to MWC this year. Our latest solutions are accelerating the development of Frequency Range 2 mmWave technology, enabling fast connectivity for everyone while pushing the upper limits of what 5G can do,” said Harry Wu, COO of Aethertek.

A World-Leading Company of FR2 5G mmWave

As a vital part of the 5G supply chain, Aethertek empowers a growing number of companies with connectivity solutions focusing on Frequency Range 2 (FR2) 5G mmWave technology. The company’s advantage is clear with its comprehensive range of 5G solutions powered by its leading mmWave Antenna-in-Module (AiM), together with its highly reliable testing solutions and production-driven design approach.

Pioneering 5G mmWave AiM

MWC visitors can experience live demos of several key Aethertek products. The AiM turns lower-frequency radio units into a FR2 mmWave 5G-capable device, solving the common issue of FR2 5G signal loss through walls, materials, and living things with the help of beamforming and beam steering.

The AiM is suitable for indoors or in semi-outdoor spaces, such as train stations, and an ideal solution for the telecoms industry and companies needing to upgrade existing equipment. Aethertek also has plans to reduce the size of the module and greatly reduce power consumption, saving both energy and cost.

Testing the Limits

As for companies and laboratories in consumer electronics and networking industries, Aethertek’s Up-Down Converter (UDCX) will make mmWave 5G over-the-air (OTA) testing of performance more seamless and efficient. The UDCX allows devices that emit intermediate frequencies (IF) to extend to the higher mmWave frequencies without replacing them with expensive mmWave-capable devices, making it a more cost-effective option.

Its built-in GPS can be calibrated by users themselves, and the two variants of 24-30 GHz and 37-40 GHz are on offer to meet different needs.

The Total FR2 Solution

Lastly, Aethertek’s FR2 Open RAN Radio Unit enables the highest frequencies of 5G networks to empower mobile data services, augmented reality, vehicle-to-everything, fixed wireless access, and industry 4.0, among other applications. Companies seeking to build a full mmWave 5G private network from scratch will benefit greatly from this device, ensuring a smooth transition to a new level of connectivity.

MWC visitors can experience Aethertek’s innovative solutions at Booth #5E88.

For more information, please visit https://www.aether-tek.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/aethertek/

About Aethertek TechnologyAethertek Technology is a leading provider of high-frequency connectivity and electronics testing solutions and plays a crucial role in the 5G supply chain as a major supplier of 5G mmWave Antennas-in-Module. With the most advanced technology and the best integration capabilities, the company is accelerating mmWave deployment and — through lowering the threshold for introducing 5G private networks and enabling high-powered 5G networks for enterprises — strives to empower everyone with maximal 5G capacity and throughput.

