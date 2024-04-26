app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Aetina Accelerates Embedded AI with High-performance, Small Form-factor Aetina IA380E-QUFL Graphics Card

26 Aprile 2024

– TAIPEI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aetina, a leading Edge AI solution provider, announced the launch of the Aetina IA380E-QUFL at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany. This groundbreaking product is a small form factor PCIe graphics card powered by the high-performance Intel Arc A380E GPU. 

Unmatched Power in a Compact Design

The Aetina IA380E-QUFL delivers workstation-level performance packed into a low-profile, single-slot form factor. This innovative solution consumes only 50W, making it ideal for space and power-constrained edge computing environments. Embedded system manufacturers and integrators can leverage the power of 4.096 TFLOPs peak FP32 performance delivered by the Intel Arc A380E GPU[1].

Beyond Small Size: Big Capabilities

Despite its compact size, the IA380E-QUFL offers native support for 4 mini-DisplayPort outputs and 6GB of GDDR6 memory, enabling the connection of multiple high-resolution displays (UHD). This makes the IA380E-QUFL an excellent choice for a wide range of applications, including commercial gaming, video walls, medical imaging, and visual inference for smart cities.

“The demand for slim and energy-efficient AI systems is rapidly escalating,” said Jackal Chen, Senior Product Manager at Aetina. “The Aetina IA380E-QUFL addresses this need head-on, offering a powerful GPU solution in a compact, single-slot form factor with minimal power consumption. This empowers developers to create powerful and efficient edge systems for a wide range of applications.”.

Unparalleled Commitment: 5-Year Product Supply

Acknowledging the critical need for long-term product stability in industrial applications, Aetina ensures a 5-year product supply for the Aetina IA380E-QUFL, which streamlines system roadmaps and reduces the need for costly redesign. Our commitment is aligned with Intel’s announced product plans for the Intel Arc A380E GPU.[1]

Photo –  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2395995/High_performance_Small_Form_factor_Aetina_IA380E_QUFL_Graphics_Card.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aetina-accelerates-embedded-ai-with-high-performance-small-form-factor-aetina-ia380e-qufl-graphics-card-302125786.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

THE WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS NOMINA I VINCITORI DEI “CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE” 2024

26 Aprile 2024
LONDRA, 25 aprile 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The World’s 50 Best Restaurants annuncia oggi i Champions …

Con oltre diecimila bicchieri serviti, il Tiny TEN di Tanqueray Nº TEN si impone come il cocktail della Milano Design Week

26 Aprile 2024
Tanqueray Nº TEN rende omaggio all’eccezionale maestria di leader visionari nel settore del desig…

Rendeavour expands high-speed internet access to local communities around Tatu City, Kenya

26 Aprile 2024
Fahari Link, Tatu City’s new internet company, bridges the digital divide for thousands of unders…

Zoomlion Shines at INTERMAT 2024 with a Vision for a Greener, Smarter Future

26 Aprile 2024
PARIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI