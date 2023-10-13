app-menu Social mobile

AEWIN SCB-1932C MEC Now NVIDIA-Certified for Network Edge Computing Deployments

Ottobre 13, 2023

TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AEWIN Technologies, a leading provider of network appliance, industrial server, and Edge AI solutions, today announced that its Edge AI appliance, the SCB-1932C MEC, has been validated as a NVIDIA-Certified System for enterprise edge.

Configured with dual NVIDIA A30 Tensor Core GPU cards, the NVIDIA-Certified Edge AI server SCB-1932C MEC provides an AI-optimized platform to meet the demand for AI computing power in multiple scenarios, such as smart cities, intelligent transportation systems, healthcare, and more.

The NVIDIA-Certified SCB-1932C MEC appliance has passed a thorough testing process covering AI performance acceleration, security features, and management capabilities to validate optimal system configurations.

Along with the dual width PCIe Gen4 slots for FHFL GPU accelerators and four PCIe Gen4 slots for extra functions with AEWIN modules, SCB-1932C MEC provides rich I/O of onboard M.2 slot for 5G, Mini PCI Express for WIFI, and more. SCB-1932C MEC is capable of running NVIDIA GPU-optimized software for enterprise and industrial edge AI applications, enhancing parallel processing performance to empower AI machine vision and deep learning applications.

– SCB-1932C MEC: Dual Ice Lake-SP PCIe 4.0 Platform with short depth design, 4x PCIe Gen4 slots plus dual FHFL GPU slots or 4x PCIe Gen4 NIC, IPMI, and AEWIN Trusted Secure Boot (TSB) module. 

For more information, please visit: https://www.aewin.com/ or contact us.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246263/AEWIN_SCB_1932C_MEC_Now_NVIDIA_Certified_Network_Edge_Computing_Deployments.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aewin-scb-1932c-mec-now-nvidia-certified-for-network-edge-computing-deployments-301955659.html

