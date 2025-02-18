Agility: As Risks Loom, Logistics Execs Say They’ve Rewired Supply Chains

18 Febbraio 2025

Industry looks to shield itself from trade wars, inflation, possible recession

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — More than 62% of logistics industry professionals say they’ve overhauled their supply chains to safeguard against inflation, looming trade tariffs, the possibility of a global economic downturn and other major risks.

Entering 2025, the logistics industry is looking to protect itself from rising costs and a potential trade war ignited by expected U.S. tariff hikes and a flood of exports from China, according to a survey of 567 executives for the 2025 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index.

Nearly 55% of respondents see a global recession as likely or certain. Almost 82% say tariffs and other trade protectionism are having a significant impact on their supply chains. Seventy-two percent say risks in emerging markets have increased over the past year.

“There is wariness and uncertainty among shippers, carriers, forwarders and others when it comes to the geopolitical factors that drive up costs, affect trade volumes, and alter supply chains,” says Agility Vice Chairman Tarek Sultan. “Companies doing business internationally continue to shift production as they re-evaluate investment plans and search for durable paths to growth.”

The survey and Index are Agility’s 16th annual snapshot of industry sentiment and ranking of the world’s 50 leading emerging markets. The Index ranks countries for overall competitiveness based on domestic and international logistics strengths, business climates and digital readiness — factors that make them attractive to logistics providers, freight forwarders, air and ocean carriers, distributors and investors.

The 2025 Index features an in-depth analysis of the Arabian Gulf economies. Individually and as a group, the six Gulf countries are positioning themselves as global trade hubs, investing heavily in infrastructure, AI, energy transition, and workforce development. Despite increasing risk to global supply chains, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have become “beacons of stability” and resilience, the Index concludes.

Stability at the top of the 50-country rankings was accompanied by volatility and movement further down in the Index. China, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mexico, Qatar, Thailand and Vietnam rank 1 through 10. Colombia (No. 21) leaped up the rankings; Nigeria (43), Bangladesh (39) and Ukraine (40) tumbled.

The six Gulf countries all are among the top 11 for business conditions: UAE again tops the rankings for best business climate; Saudi Arabia is 3rd; Qatar 5th. The countries most digitally ready are China, UAE, Malaysia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In international logistics opportunities, China, India, Mexico, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia rank highest. In domestic logistics, the leaders are China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

2025 Index Highlights

SURVEY

COUNTRY RANKINGS

Transport Intelligence (Ti), a leading analysis and research firm for the logistics industry, has compiled the Index since it was launched in 2009.

John Manners-Bell, Chief Executive of Ti, said: “The supply chain industry is entering a new era in which the ability to respond to macro-economic and geopolitical events will be critical. The looming prospect of tariffs and trade wars will force shippers to re-evaluate the resilience of their production, off-shoring and sourcing strategies and it will be imperative for logistics providers to respond appropriately in a timely and effective manner.”

2025 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index: agility.com/2025index

