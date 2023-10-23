Agillic joins partner Immeo in supporting the ‘Knæk Cancer’ (fight cancer) fundraising campaign

Ottobre 23, 2023

Cancer affects one out of every three people in Denmark before the age of 75, making cancer something that touches most, if not every Dane. Whether as a patient, next of kin, friend, or colleague, we all know someone.

Every year, Kræften Bekæmpelse (The Danish Cancer Society) partners with TV2 for a national ‘Knæk Cancer’ fundraising campaign. For the past several years, Agillic partner Immeo has been supporting the campaign by organising a one-day tennis tournament as a fundraiser, bringing clients, partners, and friends together to contribute.

Ivan Beltoft, Partner at Immeo, explains:“We have chosen to combine fun with sport and fundraising. We are very happy with the great support from our colleagues and clients who showed up with families and participated in our tennis tournament. We are very proud of this year’s collection and that we can contribute to the fight against cancer.”

And they should be, having raised no less than DKK 128,000 from the event. Agillic participated in the tournament and recognised the hard work and effort of Immeo, contributing an additional DKK 20,000. In total, DKK 148,000 is now going directly to Kræftens Bekæmpelse.

Earlier this year, Agillic welcomed Kræftens Bekæmpelse as a client, adding to a proud tradition of supporting charities and NGOs. Working with more than ten organisations across the Nordics, Agillic enables enterprise capabilities to help maintain the trust of their supporters and deliver on e.g., fundraising targets, whilst providing the best of security and privacy to leverage often highly sensitive data for their personalised massaging.

Says Agillic CEO Emre Gürsoy: “We know first-hand from the charities and NGOs in our client portfolio how dependent they are on their supporters and fundraising activities. That is why we have always prioritised helping them in their important work, touching so many people every day. Being able to support both our partner Immeo and client Kræftens Bekæmpelse in this initiative is not only a privilege and a pleasure but an obligation. Those who can, must at least try to make a difference. As they say in the Knæk Cancer campaign: We can’t perform miracles – but we will try.”

Read more (in Danish) about Immeo’s fundraiser at https://www.immeo.dk/viden/knak-cancer-med-immeo-2023 and visit the official Knæk Cancer site for more information and to donate: https://knaek.cancer.dk/

