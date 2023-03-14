Agillic welcomes Viking Venture as new investor and largest shareholder

Marzo 14, 2023

Press release – Copenhagen – 14 March 2023

Agillic announces that Viking Venture will become its largest individual shareholder by acquiring 20.48% of the shares in the company. Viking Venture is specialised in software scale-ups and will support Agillic in implementing the company’s growth strategy.

Viking Venture is a Nordic software investor based in Norway, investing in fast-growing Nordic software scale-ups.

Johnny Henriksen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Agillic comments on Viking Venture becoming a shareholder: “Viking Venture has an investment focus on Nordic SaaS growth companies and has an impressive track-record. They come with financial power, a vast experience on how to create operational excellence and shareholder value, and a relevant mix of competencies which will support and further accelerate Agillic´s growth and profitability plans. With this move, I strongly believe we have created the best possible foundation for Agillic´s future and ability to continue its strong development.”

Joar Welde, Partner at Viking Venture comments on the investment in Agillic: “We intend to be a long-term investor and we want to support Agillic in implementing the company’s growth strategy. We have been aware of Agillic for many years and are impressed by the results they have achieved. Companies are becoming increasingly data rich at the same time as consumers expect more personalised communication. To beat the competition, companies need to differentiate. Agillic’s marketing automation platform allows its customers to do exactly that by enabling them to utilise the vast amounts of data they possess to increase engagement with existing customers. Agillic has the potential to continue its impressive growth and establish itself as the market leader in the Nordics – as a first step.”

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments on Viking Venture becoming a shareholder: “We are extremely proud that Viking Venture have decided to invest in Agillic based on our financial performance, best of breed technology, strong positioning, and future international growth potential. Viking Venture are well-known as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) experts in the Nordics with extensive experience in driving both organic and acquisitive international growth in tech companies. We are looking forward to continuing our international growth strategy and are excited to have Viking Venture as investor and strategic partner – operationally and at Board of Directors level. We are ready to become part of Viking Venture’s community of more than 15 specialised tech companies.”

For further information, please contact Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S +45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Viking Venture Viking Venture, the leading Nordic B2B Software investor, invests in fast-growing scale-up companies in the Nordics. The investment focus is business-to-business software companies with international potential. Viking Venture has over NOK 4 billion under management, and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. Further information is available at www.vikingventure.com.

About Agillic A/S Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

Published on 14 March 2023

Attachments