Ahli United Bank and Montran Corporation to Deliver Virtual Accounts Management to Ahli United Bank Corporate Clients

Ottobre 11, 2022

Ahli United Bank will enhance its value propositions for its various corporate client segments in the Middle East and North Africa via Montran’s next-generation solutions

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ahli United Bank, a leading pan-regional financial services provider, today announced that it has selected Montran Corporation’s Virtual Account Management solutions to provide centralized treasury and cash management operations, across its diverse corporate client segments. Both companies commemorated the announcement with a signing ceremony at Sibos 2022 in Amsterdam.

Utilizing Montran’s multi-currency virtual account management platform will allow Ahli United Bank to help their corporate clients in the region to both simplify their cash and payment transactions and manage them more effectively.

“Our large corporate clients typically have a complex account structure that complicates unified, real-time visibility and reconciliation,” said Othman Hijazi, Deputy Group CEO, Corporate Banking, Ahli United Bank. “With the help of Montran’s Virtual Account Management solutions, we will be better equipped to empower said clients to simplify and streamline their bank account structures, gain a unified view and control of real-time liquidity positions, and drive greater efficiency across global liquidity reporting and management, as well as overall treasury operations.”

Alexander Esca, Chairman and CEO at Montran Corporation, said, “The versatility of Montran’s multi-bank Virtual Account Management solutions mean a fast and streamlined integration into Ahli United Bank’s existing infrastructure, with rapid client onboarding across the MENA region. Montran’s Virtual Account Management solutions enable a modern platform for Ahli United Bank to offer its various client segments sophisticated liquidity management capabilities. We are thrilled to announce this strategic relationship, and look forward to delivering the future-forward solutions that Ahli United Bank requires.”

About Ahli United BankAhli United Bank B.S.C (AUB) is a leading pan-regional financial services provider, incorporated in Bahrain in May 2000. It offers a full range of retail, commercial, and private banking & wealth management services, both conventional and Sharia-compliant, across the MENA region and the UK. AUB operates through its Bahrain Head Office and its subsidiaries in Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq, and the UK as well as its associates in Oman and Libya; and a branch in the UAE (DIFC). For more information, visit www.ahliunited.com.kw.

About MontranFounded in 1979, Montran Corporation provides Payment, Cash and Liquidity Management solutions and services to many of the world’s foremost financial and corporate institutions, enabling them to stay ahead in today’s increasingly challenging financial industry landscape. Having mission critical installations and operations in over 80 countries, Montran Corporation is a global leader in the financial technology arena. More information about Montran Corporation’s Products and Services can be found at www.montran.com.

