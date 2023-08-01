app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Airalo, World’s Largest eSIM Marketplace, Raises $60 Million in Series B Financing

Agosto 1, 2023

LEWES, Del., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Airalo, the pioneering eSIM marketplace revolutionizing global connectivity, announced today the successful completion of its Series B financing round, raising an impressive $60 million. Led by e& capital, the investment arm of e&, the global technology group, this brings Airalo’s total funding to $67.3 million. Antler Elevate, Liberty Global, Orange, T.Capital, Rakuten Capital, Singtel Innov8, Telefónica Ventures, Sequoia Capital India and SEA’s (now known as Peak XV Partners) Surge, KPN Ventures, and I2BF Global Ventures were among the prestigious group of investors who also participated. This diverse consortium of investors reflects the industry-wide recognition of Airalo’s transformative work in making global connectivity accessible and affordable for travelers worldwide.

This significant capital injection will propel Airalo’s growth plans, including expanding its community of millions of users, amplifying its global team, and introducing Airalo Partners—an innovative connectivity solution for businesses and organizations. Combining cutting-edge technology and a user-centric approach, Airalo continues to empower travelers with seamless access to mobile networks, transforming their journeys into unforgettable experiences.

Co-founders Abraham Burak and Bahadir Ozdemir expressed their gratitude, stating, “Over the past years, Airalo has alleviated the pain points and improved the experience of millions of travelers by providing very affordable and accessible connectivity all around the world. This new consortium of investors will further enable us on our quest to build the gateway to instant connectivity worldwide.”

With coverage spanning over 200 countries and regions, Airalo has garnered the trust of millions of users worldwide. The company’s remote-first approach has fostered a diverse team of over 250 professionals in 44 countries. Testament to its global appeal, the Airalo website and app are available in 22 languages, with plans to expand to 53 in the near future. The Airalo app boasts a rating of 4.7 stars on the App Store and 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store, while being the #1 travel app in multiple countries, further affirming its user satisfaction.

Airalo’s remarkable growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to transforming the travel experience have positioned it as a trailblazer and travel essential. With the infusion of new capital and strategic partnerships, Airalo is poised to accelerate its expansion, ensuring that travelers around the world can stay seamlessly connected, wherever they travel.

For media inquiries, contact press@airalo.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166959/Airalo_Co_Founders.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167031/Airalo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airalo-worlds-largest-esim-marketplace-raises-60-million-in-series-b-financing-301890470.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Paolo Cattin, collezionista di fama internazionale: il Rolex Daytona è il compagno di viaggio perfetto per l’estate

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 01 agosto 2023 – L’estate è nel pieno del suo corso, e con essa la voglia d…

“More welcoming than ever” Rhodes fully functional

Visitors reassured ahead of holidays on South Aegean island as emergency measures lifted after wi…

Prenotare le vacanze su internet? Ecco i consigli di Cisco per proteggersi dalle minacce informatiche

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 1 agosto 2023 – L’estate è arrivata. Dopo un anno di duro lavoro, finalment…

Eagle Point Software Acquires CADLearning

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl