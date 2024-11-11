app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Airdoc is committed to the early screening and predictive analysis of chronic diseases and owns the world’s largest retinal image database

11 Novembre 2024

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On November 11th, at the medical exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany, Airdoc shone brightly with its AI fundus camera 16H. Airdoc is a medical technology enterprise providing artificial intelligence solutions. It is dedicated to early screening, management and predictive analysis of chronic diseases and has the world’s largest retinal image database. In 2021, it was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and became the “first global medical AI stock”.

Airdoc’s AI fundus camera has successfully obtained EU CE (MDR) certification. At present, it has served nearly 30 million users.

AI-FD16H is a fully automatic mydriasis-free fundus camera specially designed and developed for artificial intelligence fundus image analysis. It is non-invasive and suitable for rapid screening, with automatic pupil tracking, positioning, focusing and shooting. The AI seamlessly connects to capture images and conducts real-time analysis. It has high-definition imaging of 12 million pixels and a large field of view of 50°. The nine-point internal fixation covers a wider field of vision. It has a built-in screen for real-time shooting preview, checking image quality and user management.

Airdoc can obtain a “one-time 44 chronic disease assessment report” in as fast as three minutes, including 9 chronic disease risks and 35 common retinal abnormalities. Literature in The Lancet points out that Airdoc’s AI computing power is comparable to that of ophthalmologists. It is used in hospitals, physical examination centers, optical centers for glasses, schools, families, pharmacies, airports and other scenarios, and is suitable for people of different races and ages. Welcome to Booth 11A04-3 until 14th November or www.airdoc.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553985/image_5032563_45724886.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airdoc-is-committed-to-the-early-screening-and-predictive-analysis-of-chronic-diseases-and-owns-the-worlds-largest-retinal-image-database-302301291.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

RSPO Roundtable Conference Calls for Bold, New Approaches to Transform Sustainable Palm Oil

11 Novembre 2024
RT2024 sees new strategic partnerships to better address deforestation, improve smallholder inclu…

Alzheimer e disturbo cognitivo, in Veneto i casi sono oltre 93mila “Nuove prospettive per la ricerca e la cura”

11 Novembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Al convegno di Padova, prima tappa di una Road Map multiregionale, un confronto sul…

Hans Niemann vs. You: The World Team Unites with AI to Challenge the Grandmaster at Web Summit 2024

11 Novembre 2024
A historic chess challenge where participants worldwide can compete online against the rising che…

Speediance Launches the VeloNix Stationary Bike and Gym Monster 2: Expanding the Future of Smart Home Fitness

11 Novembre 2024
Experience AI-driven cardio and strength workouts with the latest innovations in at-home exercise…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI