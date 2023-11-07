app-menu Social mobile

AIRTIME ADVANCE SOLUTIONS PROVIDED BY OPTASIA THROUGH MTN IN CAMEROON

Novembre 7, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Optasia, a leading Fintech services provider, is proud to announce another deployment of its Airtime Advance solutions. This time the deployment takes place in Cameroon, provided in the country through Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN) Cameroon Limited, one of the most important telecommunications providers in the region.

 

Optasia powers this Airtime Advance solution through its proprietary AI-led platform and technology, which enables MTN, Optasia’s long-standing partner, to offer seamless communication to its approximately 11 million subscribers in the country. This deployment, which utilizes the commercial name “XtraTime” is the third in a series of Airtime Advance services provided through MTN in as many countries.

“Enabling people to enjoy reliable, fast and accurate services through their MNO of choice and stay in touch with each other is something we traditionally excel at as a company,” stated Mark Muller, CEO of Optasia. “We are thrilled to be able to deliver this kind of high-profile, AI-led solutions to Cameroon, through a reliable partner like MTN,  and we remain committed to help such partners provide the best services available to their subscribers.”

Optasia’s airtime advance solutions like the one offered in Cameroon through MTN, as well as the company’s micro-lending and data monetization solutions, have been paramount in Optasia’s steady growth over the past years. And Optasia’s roadmap for 2024 and beyond are equally ambitious, thanks to its proven AI-led platform’s capabilities that enable its partners worldwide to provide best-in-class services to their subscribers and clients.

About Optasia

Optasia, previously Channel VAS, is an advanced AI-led platform which enables instant access to financial solutions for millions of underbanked individuals and SMEs across over 30 countries, mainly in Emerging Markets. Optasia’s B2B2X (business-to-business-to-customers and SMEs) model creates value for its partners, such as mobile network operators, mobile money operators, banks and payment gateways, in the form of additional revenue, enhanced customer experience and improved retention without the need for additional operating or capital expense. The company’s AI-led data engine and proprietary algorithms analyze alternative data from mobile and other environments to provide relevant instant credit decisions to its partners. These capabilities enable micro-lending, airtime and data advances via mobile wallets, SIM cards, and other digital environments.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066074/4011465/Optasia_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airtime-advance-solutions-provided-by-optasia-through-mtn-in-cameroon-301976377.html

