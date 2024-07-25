AISWEI Secures 6th Place Globally with A Record-Breaking 18.9 GW in PV Inverter Shipments

25 Luglio 2024

SHANGHAI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AISWEI, Solplanet’s parent company, achieved a record number of shipments in 2023, ascending to sixth place in the global PV inverter shipment rankings, as reported by S&P Global Commodity Insights, a leading provider of global energy market intelligence. Furthermore, a report by Wood Mackenzie, a global insight business for renewables, energy and natural resources, positions AISWEI within the top ten in several markets, including Europe and Latin America. Notably, AISWEI’s shipment is ranked sixth in Germany, and seventh in Brazil, two markets in which the solar inverter producer has made significant inroads.

In the Chinese market, AISWEI continues to exhibit strong growth, further underscoring its industry leadership. Within the domestic residential segment, the company has maintained the No.1 market share for three consecutive years.

AISWEI and its global brand, Solplanet, have earned worldwide recognition and widespread acclaim by delivering exceptional quality products and innovative solutions. Spurred by strong technological expertise and strategic international engagement, the company’s global shipments surged to a record 18.9 GW in 2023, its markets now extend to over 60 countries and regions.

This year, AISWEI launched the industry’s first “Artificial Intelligence (AI) +” product, alongside high-power and energy storage inverters, showcasing its alignment with market trends and its commitment meeting the expectations of customers worldwide.

As a global leader in the renewable energy sector, AISWEI and Solplanet are committed to driving progress through ongoing technological innovations. The company will continue to contribute to global sustainability by providing environmentally responsible energy solutions.

About AISWEI

AISWEI, formerly known as SMA’s Chinese subsidiary, has been successfully manufacturing high-quality and reliable products since 2009. Today, AISWEI is a leading R&D and manufacturing company focusing on clean energy, delivering a broad portfolio of photovoltaic and hybrid inverter products, EV chargers, and smart energy management systems.

Headquartered in Shanghai with three R&D centers, one manufacturing hub, AISWEI’s operational outreach extends across Asia, Europe, South America, Africa, and Oceania, with its products distributed in over 60 countries and regions. We are driven by a simple idea: solar for everybody. We strive to create the best possible experience for our distributors, installers, and end-users by focusing on quality, reliability, and user-friendly products. We are committed to providing a clean energy future to everyone.

