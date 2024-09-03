Allpowers to Exhibit at IFA 2024 in Berlin

3 Settembre 2024

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Allpowers, a leading name in portable power solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the IFA 2024 exhibition, taking place from September 6th to 10th. Visitors can find Allpowers at Hall 2.2, Booth 203, where the company will be showcasing some of its most popular products in Europe, including the AllpowersR600, R1500, and R2500. Additionally,Allpowers will unveil its new brand, Powiser, which focuses on home energy storage solutions. The highlight of the Powiser display will be the debut of thePowiser Ultra 7500, a groundbreaking portable power station designed for home and workshop use.

Introducing the Powiser Ultra 7500

The Powiser Ultra 7500 is engineered to meet the power demands of modern homes and workshops. With a massive capacity of 5120Wh, this portable power station can power 99% of home appliances, including refrigerators and washing machines. It features a pure sine wave bidirectional inverter that ensures stable voltage, safeguarding your devices from damage.

About Allpowers:

Since 2010, ALLPOWERS has focused on the research and design of portable power station and foldable solar panel, we committed to providing clean, green and sustainable power solutions.

